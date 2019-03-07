×
Documentary on George Harrison’s HandMade Films in the Works From AMC U.K.

CREDIT: AMCNI

The story of groundbreaking British film studio HandMade Films, which was founded by former Beatle George Harrison and made such films as “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” will be told in “An Accidental Studio,” a feature documentary from AMC U.K. for its international networks.

The film will be the first original from AMC U.K. and bow on AMC channels internationally May 4. It has never-before-seen interviews with key players, and sets out to capture an extraordinary moment in film history through the eyes of the filmmakers and actors involved, as well as the man who started it all, music legend Harrison, who features in archive interview footage.

HandMade dominated the British movie scene with its ethos of making and releasing maverick films that everyone else had rejected, including “The Long Good Friday,” “Time Bandits,” and “Withnail and I.”

AMC Networks International and BT are co-producing with Propellor Films, Bill & Ben Productions and Kim Leggatt. Leggatt, and Bill & Ben’s Ben Timlett and Bill Jones, are directing. DCD Rights is also on board and will sell the series outside of AMC’s territories, including the U.S.

“HandMade Films created some of Britain’s most iconic films and gave a global platform to artists who continue to have a strong impact on popular culture today,” said Harold Gronenthal, EVP of programming at AMC/SundanceTV Global.

“This new documentary is AMC U.K.’s first original production, and we’re excited to partner with BT, Bill & Ben Productions, Propellor Films and DCD Rights to showcase the important legacy of HandMade Films with AMC’s audiences internationally.”

