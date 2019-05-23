‘Gentleman Jack’ Renewed for Season 2 at BBC, HBO

“Gentleman Jack” will return to TV screens on both sides of the Atlantic after the BBC and HBO ordered a second season of the period drama.

The series is based on a true story and stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a lesbian, and the proprietor of her family’s coal mines. She has to walk a fine line to balance her business and love life in 1832 northern England. The ensemble cast also includes Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones and Timothy West.

“We always dreamed there would be more and now we get to play it all out,” Jones said. “It’s such amazing and positive news. I love working with the brilliant and talented Sophie Rundle and can’t wait to create some more Lister and Walker moments with her too.”

The series launched strongly in the U.K. It won its Sunday night slot on BBC One and registered as the biggest new drama launch of the year for the British pubcaster. The drama was written by Sally Wainwright (“Happy Valley”), who said: “It’s so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne’s exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie’s beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker.”

BBC Studios-backed Lookout Point makes the series for the BBC and HBO. The second season will run for eight installments and be based on Lister’s lengthy diaries, as was the case with the first season.

Lookout Point CEO Faith Penhale is the executive producer for the U.K.-based producer. Alongside the company’s managing director Damien Keogh, she is about to travel to the U.S. to meet with industry partners.