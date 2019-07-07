×

Animated Series ‘gen:LOCK’ Sets Adult Swim Premiere Date

By
Variety Staff

WarnerMedia cable network Adult Swim has set the linear television premiere date for mecha-anime series “gen:LOCK.” The show, from WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth, will debut on Adult Swim’s anime block Toonami on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, “gen:LOCK” is set 50 years in the future, where an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

In addition to Jordan, the show features the voices of actors Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Kōichi Yamadera, Golshifteh Farahani, Asia Kate Dillon, and David Tennant. Hailing from Rooster Teeth, “gen:LOCK” is a half-hour series co-produced with Jordan’s Outlier Society.

