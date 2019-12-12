Geena Davis and Audra McDonald to Be Honored at 35th Annual Artios Awards

Geena Davis and Audra McDonald will be honored by the Casting Society of America (CSA) at the 35th Annual Artios Awards, the organization announced Thursday.

Oscar winner and advocate Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the Los Angeles ceremony. Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner McDonald will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, which is an annual recognition from the casting community to individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.

“In a year that saw great strides in the casting community, it is fitting Casting Society of America recognizes some of the most impactful artists and craftspeople who advance and support the work we do every day,” said Russell Boast, president, CSA. “The 35th Artios Awards will continue the mission of putting a spotlight on the art of casting around the world, while underscoring the indelible contribution our members make to stage, film and screen.”

Interestingly, Stalmaster cast Davis in her feature film debut, “Tootsie,” which, Boast notes, offers the CSA a “full-circle moment.

“Geena has shaped a remarkable career for herself, not only as an award-winning actress, but also has a leading voice in the critical topic of women and diversity in the entertainment industry. We are proud to be honoring her contributions with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the 35th Artios Awards,” he said.

In addition to “Tootsie,” Davis is know for “The Accidental Tourist,” “Thelma & Louise” and “A League of Their Own.” She recently guest starred on the third season of Netflix’s “GLOW” and voices Huntara in the same streamer’s “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” She also executive produced and appeared in the documentary “This Changes Everything” about women’s representation in the media. Davis also founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which works with the entertainment industry to engage, educate and influence the creation of gender balanced on-screen portrayals of female characters.

McDonald has appeared on stage in such lauded productions as “Carousel,” “Master Class,” “Ragtime,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” the latter which served as the vehicle for her Olivier-nominated 2017 West End debut. On television, McDonald is known for roles in “Private Practice,” “The Sound of Music Live!” and “The Good Fight.” Recent film credits include “Ricki and the Flash,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hello Again” and MGM’s forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect.” The Juilliard-trained soprano also maintains a major career as a concert and recording artist.

The 35th Annual Artios Awards will also honor Deborah Aquila, who will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award; Andrew Femenalla, who will receive the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award; Stacia Kimler and Kate Sprance, who are the Associate Spotlight honorees; Andy Pryor, who will receive the Excellence in Casting Award; Working Title Films co-chairmen Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, who will receive the Creative Collaboration Award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley and Gillian Hawse, who will be receiving special recognition for their contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.

The 35th Artios Awards will take place at ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York City and London on Jan. 30, 2020. For a full list of nominees, click here.