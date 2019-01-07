×
Gayle King Suggests New CBS News Chief Can ‘Right the Ship’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Gayle King Power of Women 2017
CREDIT: Marco Grob for Variety

Anchors on “CBS This Morning” became the first CBS News employees to take to the network’s own air to discuss the naming of Susan Zirinsky as the new president of CBS News.

The four anchors – Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga – unsurprisingly praised their new chief, but also shed some light on to some of the tension that has simmered at CBS News in recent months. Since Charlie Rose was ousted from the CBS morning program in late 2017,CBS News has been under scrutiny due to a series of allegations being raised about harassment being tolerated at the news unit. As those claims became public, CBS News’  flagship programs have suffered in the ratings.

“I feel like we were sort of like a ship – not sinking, but taking on water,” King said during Monday’s broadcast of “CBS This Morning.” “And I feel that she is someone who can right the ship, because she gets us, she knows us. She is a smart cookie and a badass in every sense of the word.”

CBS on Sunday night said Zirinsky would become the first female president of CBS News, replacing David Rhodes after he served an eight-year tenure. She will take the helm in March.

Since the announcement, other CBS News anchors and producers have taken to social media to applaud the choice.

 

 

 

Since Rose’s removal, “CBS This Morning” has become a place where anchors comment quite freely on internal movements at the news division.

 

  Gayle King Power of Women 2017

More From Our Brands

