×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gay Jesus Netflix Special Creators Suffer Molotov Cocktail Attack

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
The First Temptation of Christ
CREDIT: Netflix

The Rio de Janeiro H.Q. of Porta dos Fundos, the Brazilian comedy troupe behind the Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special sparking outrage in Brazil, was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in the early hours of Dec. 24.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at the building. causing a fire, which was put out by one of the office’s security guards, according to one report,.

No one was hurt in the attack which, however, “endangered several innocent lives in the company and on the street,” Porta dos Fundos said in a press statement. Porta dos Fundos has given security cam footage of the attack to authorities.

It comes three weeks after Netflix released on Dec. 3 the 2019 Special, “The First Temptation of Christ,” and – in an indication of the wildly disparate reaction to films made in a similar vein – a month or so after Porta dos Fundos won an Intl. Emmy for its prior Jesus-themed 2018 Christmas Special, “The Last Hangover,” in which his disciples wake up after a Last Supper blow-out, where Thomas contributes hard drugs and prostitutes, to discover Jesus is nowhere to be seen.

The petrol bomb attack also comes after a petition calling on authorities to ban “The First Temptation of Christ” has notched up 2.33 million signatures.

Released by Netflix on Dec. 3, “The First Temptation of Christ” starts with Jesus sneaking back home after 40 days in the desert, only to be surprised by Mary and Joseph who throw him a surprise 3oth birthday party.

Trouble is Jesus turns up with Orlando, a lovely young man he’s met in the desert. Orlando’s behavior suggests that he’s almost certainly gay; Jesus is never portrayed as explicitly gay but is mightily embarrassed to be discovered with Orlando.

“Porta dos Fundos condemns any act of violence. We expect those responsible for the attacks to be found and punished. However, our priority right now is the safety of the entire team that works with us,” the comedy group said after Tuesday night’s attack,

“We will speak again once we have more details,” it added, “Meanwhile, Porta dos Fundos would like to reinforce our commitment to good humor and declare that we will move on stronger, more united, inspired, and confident that Brazil will survive this storm of hatred, and love will prevail along with freedom of speech.”

More TV

  • Game of Thrones

    Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2019’s Winners and Losers

    It’s tough out there for a linear network. Even inside the major media conglomerates, the buzz is all about a company’s new digital platform, not its legacy channels. Which is a shame, as millions of Americans still watch TV the old-fashioned way: on TV.  The streaming services, of course, rely greatly on current and library [...]

  • The First Temptation of Christ

    Gay Jesus Netflix Special Creators Suffer Molotov Cocktail Attack

    The Rio de Janeiro H.Q. of Porta dos Fundos, the Brazilian comedy troupe behind the Netflix gay Jesus Christmas Special sparking outrage in Brazil, was hit by a Molotov cocktail attack in the early hours of Dec. 24. Two petrol bombs were thrown at the building. causing a fire, which was put out by one [...]

  • Allee Willis

    Allee Willis, 'September' and 'Friends' Theme Songwriter, Dies at 72

    Songwriter Allee Willis, famous for her work with Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the “Friends” theme and the “The Color Purple” Broadway song score, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. She was 72. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. Prudence Fenton, the animator and producer who is described by a family friend as [...]

  • ESPN Ed Aschoff Dies

    ESPN Reporter Ed Aschoff Dies at 34

    ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff, who covered SEC college sports for the network, has died after a battle of pneumonia. He was 34. “We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th [...]

  • Star Trek - Insurrection - 1998

    What’s Coming to Amazon in January 2020

    As the new year begins, Amazon Prime Video is keeping with the tradition of “out with the old and in with the new.” The streaming service will ring in the new decade with a few original series premieres, including “James May: Our Man in Japan,” “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” “All or Nothing: CBF” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad