Gavin Purcell Signs Overall Deal at Universal Television

Gavin Purcell
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Writer and producer Gavin Purcell has signed an overall deal at Universal Television for both scripted and unscripted programming.

The deal marks a homecoming of sorts for Purcell, who previously worked as a producer and writer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” helping the show win the Emmy in 2015 for social TV experience and in 2014 for outstanding interactive program.

Most recently, he was the showrunner and executive producer on Hulu’s “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman.” Prior to that, he was the head of video for Vox Media, where he oversaw video production, development and strategy for all Vox Media brands, including Vox.com, The Verge, Eater, SB Nation, Polygon, Curbed, Racked & Recode.

“Gavin’s experience in late night and throughout the digital space adds a fresh creative voice to our slate as his talent for bridging genres and platforms makes him the perfect creator for today’s content landscape,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We are all big fans of his work and can’t wait to have him as part of the Universal Television team.”

Purcell is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

