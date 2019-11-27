British Television Chef Gary Rhodes Dies at 59

Television chef Gary Rhodes, who hosted “Masterchef USA” for two seasons and fronted his own cooking program, has died. He was 59.

Rhodes’ family said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother Gary Rhodes” in Dubai, where he ran two restaurants. The London-born chef died Tuesday “with his beloved wife Jennie by his side,” the statement said, according to the BBC.

Rhodes opened his first two restaurants in London in 1997 and 1998, both of which went on to earn a Michelin star. He cooked meals for Princess Diana and other celebrities, wrote a number of cookbooks and began opening eateries overseas.

Fellow celebrity chef Jamie Oliver called Rhodes “a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking,” and credited him with being “a massive inspiration to me as a young chef.”

Rhodes first appeared on television in the late 1980s on a show called “Hot Chefs.” He fronted his own program, “Rhodes Around Britain” in the 1990s, and hosted “Masterchef USA” in 2000 and 2001.