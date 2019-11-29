×
British Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes Died of Bleeding in the Head

CREDIT: Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who collapsed during a break in shooting a new show for ITV, died of bleeding in the head, his family said.

Rhodes, 59, collapsed at his home Tuesday in Dubai, where he ran two restaurants and was filming the new program. He died shortly afterward.

In a statement issued to news outlets, Rhodes’ family said: “In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

“After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.

“At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time.”

A subdural hematoma occurs when blood pools between the brain and the skull. It is usually associated with a head injury of some kind.

Rhodes was a well-known culinary figure in Britain, almost as famous for his spiky hair and tight-fitting clothes as for his cooking. His first two restaurants, in London, each earned a Michelin star in the 1990s. He appeared on cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen,” hosted two seasons of “Masterchef USA” and fronted his own series, “Rhodes Around Britain.”

His death prompted tributes from fellow celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, who said that Rhodes “put British Cuisine on the map….You’ll be missed.”

