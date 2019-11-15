×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gary Oldman to Star in Drama Series ‘Slow Horses’ at Apple

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gary OldmanDeadline Hollywood Presents THE CONTENDERS 2017, Portrait Studio, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shu

Gary Oldman will star in a small screen adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slough House books at Apple, Variety has learned.

Titled “Slow Horses” after the first novel in the series, the show follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman will star as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes.

Herron has published six novels and two novellas in the Slough House series to date, with another novella due out in January.

Former “Veep” writer Will Smith will write and executive produce, with Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski also executive producing. The series was commissioned for Apple out of the UK by Apple’s heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt. See-Saw films will produce.

This marks one of few TV roles Oldman has held throughout his career. That includes an Emmy-nominated guest starring role on “Friends” as an actor with a habit of spitting while saying his lines. Oldman won an Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 2017’s “Darkest Hour” and was previously nominated for the film “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” He is known for roles in films such as “Sid and Nancy,” “Léon: The Professional,” “True Romance,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” and the “Harry Potter” and “Dark Knight” franchises.

He is repped APA, Douglas Management Group, and Paul Hastings LLP.

More TV

  • Germany's Leonine Buys ‘Dark’ and '4

    German Indie Studio Leonine Buys ‘Dark’ and '4 Blocks' Producer W&B TV

    Leonine has acquired “Dark” producer W&B TV from Endemol Shine. Fledgling German studio Leonine had already bought Wiedemann & Berg Film and established itself as a Munich-based movies, TV, and digital production and distribution group. It has now added the W&B TV unit to its roster. The production company is behind several big German dramas [...]

  • PBS Masterpiece Boards British Political Thriller

    PBS Masterpiece Boards Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory Political Thriller 'Roadkill'

    Britain is getting a new prime minister – on TV, at least, after “Peaky Blinders” star Helen McCrory signed on to play the part in the BBC political thriller “Roadkill.” PBS Masterpiece has boarded the series and will co-produce and launch it in the U.S. Masterpiece’s Rebecca Eaton will exec produce the project. McCrory joins [...]

  • U.K. Producer Barcroft Studios Sold to

    U.K.-Based Producer Barcroft Studios Sold to Future in $30 Million Deal

    Barcroft Studios has been bought by Future in a £23.5 million ($30.1 million) deal. The U.K.-based production outfit specializes in factual fare for channels and platforms, and its own branded channels on the likes of YouTube. Future is a U.K.-listed print and online publishing and events business. Sam Barcroft will stay on as CEO at [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Agencies' Antitrust Suit Against Writers Guild Set for January Hearing

    The antitrust suit filed by Hollywood’s major agencies against the Writers Guild of America has been set for a Jan. 17 hearing. U.S. District Court Judge Andre Birotte issued the calendar update this week on the litigation, filed on Sept. 27 by CAA, UTA and WME after the agencies consolidated their individual agency suits. The [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG Awards

    Gabrielle Carteris Preps for 26th Annual SAG Awards

    SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is already looking forward to the 26th SAG Awards on Jan. 19, held in its usual location at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “One of the best things about the SAG Awards is that it’s a peer-to-peer recognition,” she says. “It’s the highest honor for performers to be recognized by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad