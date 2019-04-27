×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones:’ Who Will Die in the Battle of Winterfell?

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Game of Thrones” felt a little too happy last week, didn’t it?

The Night King and his army spoiled our heroes’ quiet night of swapping stories and catching up with each other as the battle of Winterfell is finally here. Get your tissues ready as several fan favorites will surely be taken off the playing field this Sunday. HBO’s fantasy masterpiece hasn’t pulled any punches when killing off beloved characters in the past, so who should we brace ourselves to say goodbye to this episode?

Sansa Stark Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell

Safe Bets to Survive

Jon Snow: Aegon Targaryen, the prince formerly known as Jon, has survived nearly every major battle in the series, and this one won’t get the better of him.

Daenerys Targaryen: Same as Jon, Daenerys will make it to the end, and possibly fight her nephew/lover for the Iron Throne.

Sansa Stark: Someone’s got to rule Winterfell if it still stands after the battle, and Sansa has quickly proven herself to be one of the smartest leaders in Westeros.

Related

Arya Stark: A girl still has names to cross off her kill list.

Jaime Lannister: The Kingslayer needs to reunite with Cersei one more time, and maybe become a Queenslayer?

Tyrion Lannister: Even though the crypts don’t seem like much of a safe place, Tyrion is too big of a character to bow out before the finale.

Samwell Tarly: He has to be the one to document everything that’s happened in the show’s history once it’s all said and done.

The Hound: Sandor Clegane still needs to duke it out with his brother, The Mountain, in Cleganebowl.

Drogon: Daenerys’ favorite dragon should be safe, but odds don’t look too great for Rhaegal if the two face their undead brother…

Odds Look Iffy

Bran Stark: The new Three-Eyed Raven’s plan to use himself as bait for the Night King could turn ugly.

Gendry: There isn’t much left for the Baratheon blacksmith to do after forging everyone’s dragonglass weapons.

Davos Seaworth: The Onion Knight had a good run, but it might be time for him to reunite with Shireen.

Missandei: There’s a good chance Grey Worm’ plan to run away together won’t come true for either of the foreigners.

Night King: Could the show’s ultimate undead villain survive the battle of Winterfell and head to King’s Landing next?

Varys: One of the most cunning strategists, Varys hasn’t had much to do lately and could be killed off soon.

Gilly: Little Sam’s or Gilly’s possible deaths would be the most heartbreaking moment for Samwell.

Lyanna Mormont: It wouldn’t be the first time “Game of Thrones” killed off a fan-favorite little girl.

Rhaegal: If Daenerys’ dragons take on the Night Kings mount, chances are Rhaegal would die first.

Peter Dinklage Battle of Winterfell Game of Thrones

Get Ready to Say Goodbye

Theon Greyjoy: The former usurper of Winterfell made a promise to defend the keep, fulfilling a perfect redemption arc.

Jorah Mormont: Cured of his greyscale, the knight is ready to die for his khaleesi.

Beric Dondarrion: Without Thoros of Myr to resurrect him, Beric is on his last life.

Tormund Giantsbane: With giant’s milk coursing through his veins, the wilding is ready to go out in a blaze of glory.

Grey Worm: The Unsullied warrior shouldn’t have made a sweetheart getaway plan with Missandei.

Brienne of Tarth: The most recent knight of the seven kingdoms, Ser Brienne’s arc to greatness seems to have reached its peak.

Podrick Payne: Everyone’s favorite squire looks ready to die for our heroes, and could a posthumous knighthood be coming?

Dolorous Edd: Jon’s pal survived the battle of Castle Black, Hardhome and the fall of The Wall, but the battle of Winterfell looks to be his last stand.

Ghost: Finally reappearing in a blink-or-you-miss-it shot last week, Jon’s direwolf will surely pounce on some zombies before meeting his inevitable end.

Yohn Royce: Who? Exactly. (Royce is the leader of the Knights of the Vale that always hangs out in the background of a few scenes, but considering most viewers don’t know his name, his death looks imminent).

Viserion: We’re dying to see the Night King’s new pet go down for a second time.

The 80-minute episode will air on HBO this Sunday.

More ‘Game of Thrones:’

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More TV

  • Battle of Winterfell Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones:' Who Will Die in the Battle of Winterfell?

    “Game of Thrones” felt a little too happy last week, didn’t it? The Night King and his army spoiled our heroes’ quiet night of swapping stories and catching up with each other as the battle of Winterfell is finally here. Get your tissues ready as several fan favorites will surely be taken off the playing [...]

  • 'California Dreams' Cast on Reunion Concert:

    'California Dreams' Cast on Reunion Concert: 'It Was Our Love Project'

    “California Dreams” may have been a hit 1990s sitcom, airing for four years on Saturday mornings on TNBC, but aside from a 2010 performance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” its cast has rarely come back together publicly in the almost 25 years since the band-within-the-show strummed its last note. But then came reboot [...]

  • TV Review: HBO's 'Chernobyl'

    TV Review: HBO's 'Chernobyl'

    It makes perfect sense that “Chernobyl” feels more like a horror movie at times than a traditional drama. Tracing the catastrophe events before, during, and after the nuclear explosion that continues to send radioactive ripples throughout Europe to this day, the HBO’s new limited series is, in fact, recounting one of the modern era’s most [...]

  • Brazilian Incentives: Ancine Head ‘Confident’ Funding

    Brazilian Incentives: Ancine Head ‘Confident’ Funding Re-stablished ‘Next Week’

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio Creative Conference (Rio2C), the largest film-TV gathering in Latin America, wrapped its market sessions Friday April 26 with Christian de Castro, president off Ancine, Brazil’s foremost public-sector source, vowing to fully re-establish its incentives. Castro spoke to an audience of producers and other players Brazil’s heavily incentive-dependent industry still in [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Expanding Staffing Submission System Without Agents

    Locked in a bitter stand-off with Hollywood agents, the Writers Guild of America has announced that it’s expanding its nascent staffing submission system for television work. The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents saw talks crater on April 12 over efforts to revamp the 43-year-old rules governing how agents represent WGA members. The guild [...]

  • Jon Hurwtiz Hayden Schlossberg and Josh

    Listen: 'Cobra Kai' EPs on the Fierce Dojo Rivalry of Season 2

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s episode, TV reporter Joe Otterson talks with executive producers Jon Hurwtiz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald of YouTube’s “Cobra Kai.” Set roughly 30 years after the original iconic “Karate Kid” films, “Cobra Kai” centers around grown-up versions of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Maccio) and Johnny Lawrence (William [...]

  • 'Santa Clarita Diet' Canceled Netflix

    'Santa Clarita Diet' Canceled by Netflix

    Netflix has canceled dark-comedy series “Santa Clarita Diet” after three seasons. “The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad