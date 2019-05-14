‘Game of Thrones’ VFX Company Pixomondo Appoints Jonny Slow as Global CEO

Pixomondo, the award-winning visual effects company whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” has appointed Jonny Slow as its new global CEO, the company announced Tuesday.

Slow, who takes up his new role with immediate effect, joined Pixomondo in 2018 to help set up the effects house’s next growth steps following investment from the London-based Mayfair Equity Partners. These included announcing plans for a Montreal office to open this year. He will work closely with company founder and president Thilo Kuther and Mayfair to further plan and maintain the strategic direction of Pixomondo.

“Jonny has been working with us intensively since October last year and I am looking forward to working with him in this new capacity,” said Kuther. “I am extremely excited for what lies ahead of us.”

With the opening of its Montreal facility, Pixomondo, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, will operate eight offices in four countries: the U.S., Canada, China and Germany. Other facilities are located in Beijing, Shanghai, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Toronto and Vancouver.

Related 'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for Final Season Do-Over Snowballs 'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

A statement from the company upon Slow’s appointment said that, following the investment from Mayfair Equity Partners, the company is also set to explore “putting down deeper roots in Europe beyond its current facilities in Germany.”

Slow, who is British, previously served as U.S. divisional CEO for Zodiak Media from 2012 to 2015, having joined Zodiak as COO in 2010, ahead of Zodiak’s acquisition by Banijay Group in 2016.

As well as “Game of Thrones,” which has already earned Pixomondo four Emmy Awards for its work on the hit show, the company’s work on high-end television productions includes HBO stablemate “Westworld” and Netflix’s “Star Trek: Discovery.” The company won an Oscar for its work on Martin Scorsese’s 2011 movie “Hugo” and has since worked on numerous feature productions, including the “Fast and Furious” franchise and “Wonder Woman.”