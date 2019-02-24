×
'Game of Thrones' Final Season, 'Deadwood' Movie, 'Watchmen' Series Teased in Trailer

Variety Staff

HBO has offered a sneak peek at footage from the final season of “Game of Thrones,” the “Deadwood” movie reboot, Meryl Streep in “Big Little Lies,” and a slew of new series, including “Watchmen.”

HBO unleashed a jumbo-sized two-minute trailer on its YouTube channel and other online platforms, capitalizing on the heightened traffic online and for linear TV among pop culture buffs on Oscar Sunday. The trailer will also run prior to tonight’s third season finale of “True Detective” at 9 p.m. “True Detective” star Mahershala Ali will also appear on ABC’s Oscarcast thanks to his Academy Award-nominated turn in “Green Book.”

HBO is touting the breadth of its 2019 slate in the spot as it faces its own pitched battle for subscribers with Netflix, Amazon, and other streaming competition, which now includes Disney — soon to be fortified by its purchase of 21st Century Fox assets.

The “Game of Thrones” footage hints at an epic battle coming as the series concludes with the second half of Season 8, which debuts on April 14. Star Maisie Williams gets a big close-up as Arya Stark in battle gear gazing out on the horizon.

The “Deadwood” clip features Timothy Olyphant’s Seth Bullock conversing over a drink with Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen.

Per HBO, the full list of shows featured in the trailer are:

2 Dope Queens
2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Ballers
Barry (3/31) *
Big Little Lies (June) *
Catherine the Great *
Chernobyl (May) *
Deadwood *
Divorce
Euphoria *
Game of Thrones (4/14) *
Gentleman Jack *
His Dark Materials *
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Los Espookys (June) *
Mrs. Fletcher *
Native Son (4/6) *
O.G. (2/23)
Real Sports
Real Time with Bill Maher
Room 104
Silicon Valley
Succession *
The Case Against Adnan Syed (3/10)
The Deuce *
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (3/18)
The Righteous Gemstones *
The Shop
Veep (3/31)
Vice News Tonight
Watchmen *
What’s my Name: Muhammad Ali (5/14)
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas
Years and Years *

*Titles marked with an asterisk indicate new footage.

