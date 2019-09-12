×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Targaryen Prequel Series in the Works at HBO

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

Fans might not have seen the final dragon soaring over Westeros.

HBO is nearing a pilot commitment for a prequel series based on the “Game of Thrones” companion book “Fire & Blood,” sources have confirmed to Variety. The book tells stories of previous Targaryen kings, like Aegon the Conqueror, the first ruler of Westeros, and Aegon the Dragonbane, all of whom are ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) who appear in the recently finished mega-hit series.

The prospective pilot hails from Martin and “Colony” co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal, and would be set 300 years before the events of the original series, exploring the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

HBO declined comment. Author George R. R. Martin had previously hinted via his blog that one of the prequel series would be based on the companion book.

The cabler originally announced that five spinoff series were in the works. The only other one to be moving forward to date is set thousands of years before the original series and will star Naomi Watts in a leading role. That series, which is currently in post-production, will plunge into its darkest hour after the Age of Heroes ended long ago. Martin informally referred to the series as “The Long Night” in a blog post, alluding to the winter that lasted a generation nearly 10,000 years ago, and caused widespread terror and famine. The show will explore the origins of the White Walkers, the mysteries of Essos and the legends of the early Stark family.

The rest of the cast for that other series includes Josh Whitehouse, Miranda Richardson, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Jane Goldman will serve as showrunner and co-created the series with Martin, and S.J. Clarkson will direct the pilot and executive produce.

Deadline first reported the development news.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Targaryen Prequel Series

    'Game of Thrones' Targaryen Prequel Series in the Works at HBO

    Fans might not have seen the final dragon soaring over Westeros. HBO is nearing a pilot commitment for a prequel series based on the “Game of Thrones” companion book “Fire & Blood,” sources have confirmed to Variety. The book tells stories of previous Targaryen kings, like Aegon the Conqueror, the first ruler of Westeros, and [...]

  • Gary Carr, Anne Hathaway and Cristin

    TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases 'Modern Love' Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video releases the official trailer for “Modern Love,” and Discovery Channel Family will air the 90-minute series finale of “My Little Pony” on Oct. 12.  DATES “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” will be back for a second season on Oct. 5 on Animal Planet. In the show, Terri, Bindi [...]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow to Be Honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

    Gwyneth Paltrow and art dealer Larry Gagosian are set to be honored at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles. The American Foundation for AIDS Research announced that the two honorees will receive the Award of Courage for their commitment in the fight against HIV and AIDS as well as for their other humanitarian efforts. Christina [...]

  • New 'SNL' Cast Member Shane Gillis

    New 'SNL' Cast Member Shane Gillis Uses Racial Slur in Resurfaced Video

    Shane Gillis, one of three new “SNL” cast members announced Thursday morning, can be seen using a racial slur in a resurfaced video posted to a YouTube channel called Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. “Chinatown’s f—ing nuts,” Gillis says to comedian Matt McCusker in a segment of the longer YouTube video, which has been deleted. [...]

  • John Lithgow Joins FX Drama Pilot

    John Lithgow Joins Jeff Bridges in FX Pilot 'Old Man,' Jon Watts to Direct

    John Lithgow has joined the cast of the upcoming FX drama pilot “Old Man” alongside previously announced lead Jeff Bridges, Variety has learned. In addition, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” director Jon Watts has come onboard to direct the pilot and executive produce the series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same [...]

  • Ken Watanabe Joins Ansel Elgort in

    Ken Watanabe Joins Ansel Elgort in ‘Tokyo Vice’ at HBO Max

    Ken Watanabe has boarded the “Tokyo Vice” drama series in the works at HBO Max. He joins Ansel Elgort who was cast in the lead role back in June. Watanabe will executive produce the series along with John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, J.T. Rogers and Elgort. The series is based on based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the [...]

  • David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS

    David Nevins: CBS-Viacom Merger to Create 'Virtuous Eco-System' for Content

    CBS and Viacom leaders are looking for opportunities to create a “virtuous eco-system” for content that can prosper across the various platforms of the two companies that are set to merge by year’s end. That was the sentiment shared by David Nevins, chief creative officer of CBS and chairman-CEO of Showtime Networks, during a Q&A [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad