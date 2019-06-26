×

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams to Star in Sky Comedy ‘Two Weeks to Live’

Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams will play a misfit on the run from a murderous gangster and the police in “Two Weeks to Live,” a new comedy series for Sky in the U.K.

Williams will star as Kim Noakes, who was a young girl when her father died in murky circumstances. Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.

As Kim sets out into the real world and on a secret mission of honoring her father’s memory, she meets socially awkward Nicky in his brother Dave’s pub. When a prank goes wrong the three of them find all of their lives are in danger.

Gaby Hull (“Cheat”) has written the six-part Sky original series. It was commissioned by Zai Bennett, the pay TV platform’s managing director, content, and comedy chief Jon Mountague. Kudos is producing.

Williams, who was Emmy-nominated for “Game of Thrones,” said: “Looking forward to getting into something new, I think ‘Two Weeks To Live’ has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team.”

Filming gets underway later this year and the show bows on Sky in the U.K. and Ireland in 2020. “Two Weeks to Live” is a working title.

