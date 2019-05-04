×
‘Game of Thrones’: George R.R. Martin Says Three Spinoff Shows ‘Moving Forward Nicely’

Erin Nyren

Though the end is nearing for the “Game of Thrones'” original series, the saga is potentially continuing with one or more spinoffs. And according to George R.R. Martin, fans could have as many as three to look forward to.

The author of the “A Song of Ice & Fire” saga, on which the HBO series is based, wrote in a blog post Saturday that three spinoffs are “still moving forward nicely.”

“The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year,” he wrote, “and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer.”

A prequel series starring Naomi Watts and written by Jane Goldman and Martin received a pilot order in June 2018, but not much is known about the other spinoff series HBO is exploring.

Taking place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the prequel series will chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.

It was first revealed back in May 2017 that HBO would be exploring options for “Game of Thrones” spinoff series with four different writers. In April of this year, Bryan Cogman confirmed his series wouldn’t be going forward.

Variety has reached out to HBO for comment.

