'Game of Thrones' Showrunners Will No Longer Attend Comic-Con Panel

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with some beloved “Thrones” actors, have canceled their scheduled appearances at San Diego International Comic-Con.

Actors Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), director Miguel Sapochnik, and dual writer-producers Benioff and Weiss are no longer attending, HBO revealed in a revised panel lineup on Wednesday.

The premium cable network attributes their absences to production and schedule conflicts. HBO had no further comment.

The actors who will now participate in a panel discussion include Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

The event would have been the first public appearance by the showrunners since the series finale in May.

For its eighth and final season, “Game of Thrones” received a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, not exactly reflecting critics’ and fans’ reaction to the season. Benioff and Weiss both received nominations for writing “The Iron Throne” (the series finale), and Sapochnik earned a nomination for his direction on “The Long Night,” which portrayed the battle at Winterfell.

The “Game of Throens” Comic-Con panel is on Friday at 5 p.m. PT.

