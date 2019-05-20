×
‘Game of Thrones’: Celebrity Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Series Finale

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Iron Throne.” 

Whether you loved it or hated it, the series finale of “Game of Thrones” was one for the history books.

After the final episode aired Sunday night, fans across the globe took to social media to share their thoughts about the grand finale of the mega-hit fantasy series. Celebrities like “Game of Thrones” alum Pedro Pascal, Stephen King, and more weighed in with their thoughts on the final installment of “Game of Thrones.”

This episode is already proving to be as divisive as the other five episodes have been in the eighth and final season. “Thrones” enthusiasts have been voicing their displeasure at the direction of the season from the get-go, a criticism that has mounted since series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss moved beyond the material from George R.R. Martin’s book series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Hundreds of thousands of fans have even signed an online petition calling for HBO to remake the entire final season. The original target of the petition had been 15,000 signatures, a target which it quickly surpassed.

Pascal kept his thoughts on the finale short and sweet, writing, “Shut up, it was perfect.” Meanwhile, Kendra Wilkinson described it as a “very politically correct ending.”

Read more reactions below:

