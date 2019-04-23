×
‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 2 Posts Huge Rating, Dips from Season 8 Premiere

CREDIT: HBO

With 10.29 million viewers, the second episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” is the fourth-largest episode in the history of the show in terms of linear audience, according to Nielsen’s preliminary figures.

This represents a dip of 12.5 percent from the premiere which drew 11.76 million in the same category. HBO has yet to release the multi-platform figures for the episode.

Only the final season premiere, the season seven finale (which garnered 12.07 million viewers), and the seventh episode of season seven (10.72 million) had more viewers that Sunday’s offering.

Across all platforms (linear, HBOGO and HBO NOW), the season 8 premiere drew 17.4 million viewers. Last Sunday also accounted for largest night of streaming activity ever for HBO, and the premiere was also the most-tweeted episode in “Thrones” history with more than 5 million tweets on the day it aired.

