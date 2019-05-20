×

Everything We Know About the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequels (So Far)

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Naomi Watts Game of Thrones
CREDIT: Watts: Rex/Shutterstock; Illustration: variety

Prequels are coming.

Fans looking for their next fix after “Game of Thrones,” rest assured, plans are already in the works to cash in on George R.R. Martin’s expansive fantasy universe. HBO has been tight-lipped about details, but at least one prequel series has already been ordered with four others in development.

Ancient History

The one confirmed prequel is set thousands of years before the original series. That means we won’t see any familiar faces, but there still could be some recognizable Starks, Lannisters or Baratheons running around Westeros.

The series will show the world plunge into its darkest hour after the Age of Heroes ended long ago. Martin informally referred to the series as “The Long Night” in a blog post, alluding to the winter that lasted a generation nearly 10,000 years ago, and caused widespread terror and famine. The show will explore the origins of the White Walkers, the mysteries of Essos and the legends of the early Stark family.

Related

All Men Must Act

Naomi Watts was cast in a lead role for the prequel series and plays a charismatic socialite with a dark secret. Could the blonde actress portray a Lannister ancestor?

The rest of the cast includes Josh Whitehouse, Miranda Richardson, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Marquis Rodriguez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan and Dixie Egerickx. The large ensemble seems to bode another complex, family-driven storyline, but how many of the stars will survive the first few episodes?

Jane Goldman will serve as showrunner and co-created the series with Martin, and S.J. Clarkson will direct the pilot and executive produce.

GRRM Updates

The “A Song of Ice and Fire” author wrote in a blog post that three of the spinoffs are still “moving forward nicely,” and the first prequel “will be shooting later this year.” “Two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” he revealed.

Martin also ruled out that any of the series will center on Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon the Unlikely, the main characters of his series of novellas called “Tales of Dunk and Egg.” He also said Robert’s Rebellion, the war fought by Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark to overthrow the Mad King, Aerys II Targaryen, before the events of “Game of Thrones,” will not be featured, either.

The Night Is Dark and Full of Predictions

Without many concrete details, fans are left to hypothesize what the prequels could be about. Bran the Builder, the architect of the Wall and namesake of Bran Stark, is a celebrated ancestor in the Stark family and was said to live during the Age of Heroes. Could a prequel show the construction of the Wall and the early battles between the North and the White Walkers? And is there a link between the two Brans, like fans have theorized?

In another blog post, Martin hinted that a prequel could be based on his companion books “Fire & Blood.” The novels told stories of previous Targaryen kings, like Aegon the Conqueror, the first ruler of Westeros, and Aegon the Dragonbane, who had a powerful beast named Stormcloud. The Targaryen lineage is rich with family drama, incest and better yet, more dragons.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Finale: Burning Questions

    'Game of Thrones': Burning Questions (and Some Answers) After the Series Finale

    [SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not seen the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”] All told, “Game of Thrones” got a pretty tidy ending. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is dead, the Starks have all embarked on different paths, and there’s a new king in town with a different council. However, with all [...]

  • Humans

    'Humans' Canceled After Three Seasons at AMC, Channel 4

    ‘Humans’ is no more. Writer and executive producer Sam Vincent announced the news on Twitter that the show, which aired on AMC and the U.K.’s Channel 4, would not be returning for a fourth season. “In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints,” he wrote, adding that he and fellow [...]

  • Marta Fernandez Starz

    Starz Executive VP of Programming Marta Fernandez to Step Down

    Marta Fernandez is exiting her role as executive vice president of original programming at Starz, Variety has learned. Fernandez was elevated to her current role in December. She first joined Starz in 2007 and has shepherded shows such as “Spartacus,” “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Black Sails” and “Da Vinci’s Demons.” Her current roster of shows includes [...]

  • Academy of Country Music CEO Pete

    Academy of Country Music CEO Pete Fisher Exits; RAC Clark Named Interim Chief

    The CEO of the Academy of Country Music, Pete Fisher, has exited after two and a half years at the helm of the organization behind the annual ACM Awards. RAC Clark, the executive producer of the CBS broadcast, has been named interim executive director, effective immediately. No reason was given for the change at the [...]

  • Sony Interactive Launches Film, TV Studio

    Sony Interactive Launches Film, TV Studio to Adapt Video Game Projects

    Sony Interactive recently launched PlayStation Productions, a studio tasked with adapting the company’s video game properties into films and television shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter. PlayStation Productions is headed by Asad Qizilbash and overseen by SIE chairman of Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden. It’s reportedly already working on its first slate of projects on the [...]

  • Game of Thrones Finale

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Thanks Fans in Emotional Farewell Video

    And now their watch (and ours) has ended. After eight years and eight seasons, “Game of Thrones” came to a close on Sunday night. The series finale certainly split diehard fans who have been invested in the journeys of their favorite characters, but it will be hard to replace HBO’s beloved fantasy series. In honor [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad