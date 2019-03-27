×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Adds Five More Series Regulars

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Prequel Casting
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is beefing up its cast.

Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx have all been cast in series regular roles. As with all things “Game of Thrones,” the exact nature of the characters each will be playing is being kept under tight wraps.

Rodriguez will next be seen starring in the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us” from director Ava DuVernay, which is based on the true story of the Central Park Five. He also had a role in the Marvel-Netflix shows “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” He is repped by Paradigm, Sinclair Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Simm’s previous television credits include “Collateral,” “Doctor Who,” The Catch,” “Life on Mars, and “The Canterbury Tales.” He is repped by Independent Talent Group.

McCabe has appeared in shows such as “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” “Harlots,” “Collateral,” and “Peaky Blinders.” He is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant Ltd.

Heffernan’s TV credits include “Dracula,” “Brexit,” “Collateral,” “The Crown,” and “Luther.” He is repped by Independent Talent Group.

Egerickx recently wrapped on “The Secret Garden” and previously appeared in the films “Summerland” and “The Little Stranger.” She is repped by in the UK by A&J Management and in the US by Megan Silverman Management and Stone Genow.

Related

The five join previously announced cast members Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, and Miranda Richardson.

Taking place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the new show chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know.

Jane Goldman co-created the project with George R.R. Martin, whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series serves as the basis for “Game of Thrones.” Goldman and Martin wrote the story, with Goldman writing the teleplay. She will also serve as showrunner. She and Martin will executive produce along with SJ Clarkson, Daniel Zelman, James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, and “Game of Thrones” executive producer Vince Gerardis. Chris Symes will co-executive produce. Clarkson will also direct the pilot.

The news comes as “Game of Thrones” prepares to launch its highly-anticipated eighth and final season on April 14.

(Pictured: Marquis Rodriquez, left; Richard McCabe, center; Dixie Egerickx, right)

Popular on Variety

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

More TV

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild Begins Voting on 'Code of Conduct,' Setting Stage for Agent Firings

    Amid shaky prospects for a new deal with Hollywood agents, members of the Writers Guild of America have started voting on a “code of conduct” that will enable writers to fire their agents on April 7. Five days of online voting by the 15,000 WGA members began Wednesday morning. The code includes provisions eliminating agency [...]

  • CAA HQ LA

    Writer Claims CAA Ripped Off TV Pilot

    A TV writer filed suit against Creative Artists Agency on Tuesday, alleging that his agents stole his idea for a show and gave it to a higher-profile client. John Musero worked as a writer on the Aaron Sorkin show “The Newsroom” in 2014. The following year, he says he wrote a pilot called “Main Justice,” [...]

  • Is there still sex in the

    'Sex and the City' Follow-Up in Development at Paramount TV

    In a competitive situation, Paramount Television has landed the rights to the follow-up novel to “Sex and the City,” Variety has confirmed. “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which is set to be released by Grove Press on Aug. 6, hails from “Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell. The new book take a [...]

  • viacom Illustration

    Viacom Digital Studios Makes Big Streaming Push to Woo Next-Gen Audiences

    After years of mostly sitting on the sidelines of the digital land grab, Viacom has gotten serious about investing in an online future for its stable of youth-skewing TV properties like MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central. A cornerstone of CEO Bob Bakish’s digital road map is Viacom Digital Studios, led by president Kelly Day, [...]

  • Game of Thrones Prequel Casting

    'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds Five More Series Regulars

    The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is beefing up its cast. Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx have all been cast in series regular roles. As with all things “Game of Thrones,” the exact nature of the characters each will be playing is being kept under tight wraps. [...]

  • VICTORIA TV Show

    Boom in TV Period Dramas Raises Demand for History Consultants

    Ask production designer Maria Djurkovic how she researched period-accurate sets for the late 1970s-set espionage miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl,” which airs on AMC, and she answers: books, the internet, some personal experience. But then she brings up her secret weapon: Philip Clark. “Phil is something like a detective,” she says. “He can respond to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad