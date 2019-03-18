×
‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Pilot Adds Miranda Richardson to Cast

Miranda Richardson
CREDIT: Rachell Smith

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot has cast Miranda Richardson as a series regular in the hotly anticipated yet-untitled series.

Richardson, a BAFTA- and Golden Globes-winning actor, joins Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackle, Denise Gough and others on the series created by Jane Goldman and “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin. Goldman will serve as showrunner.

Known to audiences for playing Queen Elizabeth on British TV comedy “Blackadder” and for portraying tabloid reporter Rita Skeeter in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, among other roles, Richardson has been nominated for two Academy Awards, one for Best Supporting Actress in 1993 for “Damage” and another for Best Actress in 1995 for “Tom & Viv.”

She is currently on screen in Sky’s 10-part street-racing TV series “Curfew,” starring Sean Bean and Robert Glenister, and will also appear in Amazon Studio’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Good Omens” this spring.

The “Game of Thrones” prequel is set thousands of years earlier than the story audiences know now, and “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” according to HBO. The series promises to unravel “the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend.”

Richardson is repped by Paradigm in the U.S. and by Independent in the U.K.

“Game of Thrones” will air its eighth and final season, consisting of six episodes, starting April 14.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

