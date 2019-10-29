‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House of the Dragons’ Ordered at HBO

“Game of Thrones” is coming back to HBO.

A prequel series based on the “Game of Thrones” companion book “Fire & Blood” has been ordered straight-to-series at the premium cabler. The series will be titled “House of the Dragons.”

The announcement was made Tuesday as part of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max presentation, at which they revealed key details about the streaming service.

The news comes. just hours after it was reported that a planned prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts was not going to series at HBO. That series would have taken place thousands of years before the events of the flagship series and was one of several “Game of Thrones”-related projects that were put into development at HBO prior to the end of the series. At this time, none of the other projects are believed to be moving forward either.

