‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House of the Dragons’ Ordered at HBO

A prequel series based on the “Game of Thrones” companion book “Fire & Blood” has been ordered straight-to-series at the premium cabler. The series will be titled “House of the Dragons.”
The announcement was made Tuesday as part of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max presentation, at which they revealed key details about the streaming service.
The news comes. just hours after it was reported that a planned prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts was not going to series at HBO. That series would have taken place thousands of years before the events of the flagship series and was one of several “Game of Thrones”-related projects that were put into development at HBO prior to the end of the series. At this time, none of the other projects are believed to be moving forward either.
“Lodge 49” has been canceled after two seasons at AMC, Variety has confirmed. The series aired its second season finale on Oct. 14, which will now serve as the series finale. “We are so proud to have had ‘Lodge 49’ on our air,” AMC said in a statement. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable [...]
HBO Max is continuing to bolster its impressive animation lineup. It was announced at WarnerMedia Day that “Rick & Morty” is the latest show hopping over to the nascent streamer. All three seasons of the animated show, which currently streams on Hulu, will be available on the streaming service upon launch in May 2020, with [...]
Greg Berlanti is developing a pair of DC Comics projects at streamer HBO Max. Berlanti is set to executive produce both a series adaptation of “Strange Adventures” as well as a series inspired by The Green Lantern. According to an individual with knowledge of the deals, both projects are expected to go to series. The [...]
Issa Rae, Elizabeth Banks, and Mindy Kaling are all teaming up with HBO Max for three new half-hour comedies. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, both Rae and Banks’ projects are in development, while Kaling’s has been ordered to series for 13 episodes. Rae and Banks’ projects are expected to go to [...]
Comedy Central’s “South Park” will have a new home online as of June 2020. HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-backed direct-to-consumer service that debuts in May, has won the battle for exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated satire, which is currently hosted on Disney-owned Hulu. The deal is valued at [...]
WarnerMedia revealed the launch date and pricing of HBO Max — priced at the same price as HBO. WarnerMedia revealed that HBO Max will debut in May 2020 in the U.S. and cost $14.99. Current HBO Now subs will get access to HBO Max for no additional charge. It will market the new service heavily [...]