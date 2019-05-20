‘Game of Thrones’: Plastic Water Bottle Spotted in Series Finale

Two weeks after a rogue coffee cup made its way into an episode of “Game of Thrones,” another modern-day refreshment popped up in Westeros, this time in the form of a plastic water bottle.

During one of the most important scenes in Sunday’s farewell episode, in which “The Iron Throne” was decided, a water bottle can be seen tucked behind Sir Samwell Tarly’s foot.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

The coffee gaffe, which occurred during the fourth episode of season 8, was later edited out of future broadcasts. HBO also issued a mock apology:

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

It’s unclear if the mistaken water will be edited out of the “Thrones” finale, or which water brand, like Starbucks, will take credit for the free advertisement.

The “Game of Thrones” finale, despite mixed reviews, is expected to draw record ratings for HBO.