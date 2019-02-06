‘Game of Thrones’: New Photos Released from Final Season

In preparation for the much-anticipated debut of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” HBO has released a set of 14 intriguing new photos.

Premiering April 14 on HBO, the photo set depicts several main characters gazing pensively into the distance, presumably gearing up for the final battle against the White Walkers. The first photo shows Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, followed by Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Also pictured are Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, as well as more images of Snow, Targaryen and Cersei.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, David Nutter and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the new season is comprised of only six, longer episodes instead of the traditional eight. HBO chief Richard Plepler has described them as presenting like “six movies” instead of six episodes of television. To offset the shorter season, each installment will run 90 minutes instead of the usual 60.

The final ending is still up in the air — and rumor has it that even Even Emilia Clarke and her fellow cast mates don’t know who’s going to end up on the Iron Throne. Clarke has previously said on record, “There’s lots of different endings that could happen; I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”

