×

‘Chernobyl’ Creator Craig Mazin Talks ‘Game of Thrones’ Original Pilot

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Craig Mazin accepts the award for outstanding writing for a limited series or movie for "Chernobyl" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutte

Chernobyl” writer and executive producer Craig Mazin is among a select group of people in Hollywood who have seen the original pilot for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Backstage at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, as Mazin clutched statues for writing and limited series, he recalled the comments he gave to longtime friends and “Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss after viewing the pilot, which was shot in 2009.

“They had a massive problem, (and) they fixed it,” Mazin said, disputing a reporter’s suggestion that he had called it “a piece of s—.”

Mazin then remembered seeing the revised pilot with extensive reshoots sometime later and being blown away.

“It was one of the most amazing moments of my life, just watching something that I thought was irreparably damaged and then (eventually) seeing the new episode,” he said, adding that the second pilot was “mind-blowingly good. It’s the most remarkable turnaround in Hollywood history. It became, rightfully so, a legend of television.”

Related

Mazin added that his initial critique never hurt his friendship with Benioff and Weiss. “I was lucky enough to be friends with them before ‘Game of Thrones’ and to be friends after ‘Game of Thrones.’ ” He also noted that “Thrones” exec producer Carolyn Strauss helped him shepherd “Chernobyl” as well. 

Mazin has been vocal about another high-profile industry issue — the WGA’s ongoing impasse with Hollywood’s top talent agencies. He had been a candidate for a WGA West board seat on a slate challenging the current guild regime, but he had to withdraw for personal reasons. He was asked backstage if he had any suggestions for David Goodman, who was re-elected as WGA West president in a contentious election.

“Listen to all the members, do the best you can do and see if you can’t patch this whole thing up,” Mazin said.

“Chernobyl” was an underdog going into this year’s Emmy race, as it went up against limited series with stronger advance buzz and bigger stars. But even with the Emmy win, Mazin has no intention of revisiting the story of nuclear devastation in the Ukraine.

“We told a story of a place in time, and we did it pretty darn well,” he said. “It’s time to start thinking about other places and other times. Whenever we look at fiction that is based on history, we look for things that are relevant to who we are now and what we are facing. The trick is finding interesting history that is repeating itself in different ways.”

Mazin wouldn’t share details on his next project, other than to promise that he’s pursuing “some cool stuff.”

 

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Game of Thrones Emmys

    'Game of Thrones' Wins Drama Series Emmy for Final Season

    Though a vocal set of fans weren’t happy with the final season of “Game of Thrones,” the Television Academy was. “Game of Thrones” once again won the drama series Emmy on Sunday night for its eighth season. This is its fourth win in the category overall and second consecutive one (it also took the trophy [...]

  • Billy Porter Emmy Win 2019 Pose

    Billy Porter Makes History With Emmys Win

    Billy Porter won the 2019 lead drama actor Emmy for his role of ballroom MC and mentor Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose.”  This historic win makes Porter the first openly gay, black man to win in this Emmy category. This is the Tony Award winner’s first-ever Emmy accolade, and he took the stage celebrating his [...]

  • Craig Mazin accepts the award for

    'Chernobyl's' Craig Mazin Talks 'Game of Thrones' Original Pilot

    “Chernobyl” writer and executive producer Craig Mazin is among a select group of people in Hollywood who have seen the original pilot for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Backstage at the Emmys on Sunday, as Mazin clutched Emmy wins for writing and limited series, he remembered the comments he gave to his longtime friends David Benioff [...]

  • Emilia Clarke arrives for the 71st

    Emilia Clarke Addresses 'Game of Thrones' Finale Backlash

    “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke addressed the backlash the HBO drama faced from fans regarding the series finale. “You know what? It was profoundly flattering is what it was because when someone cares that much that they’re ready to make such a noise about how they believe the characters should’ve been finished and how [...]

  • Peter Dinklage Emmy WIn

    Emmys: Peter Dinklage Sets Record With Supporting Actor Win for 'Game of Thrones'

    Peter Dinklage got emotional as he accepted the supporting drama actor award for his role of Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones” at the 2019 Emmys. “I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity. Because no other place could [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Emmy Win

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge Uses 'Fleabag' Success as Proof She's 'Not Crazy'

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge is glad that her self-proclaimed “perviness” in “Fleabag” has connected with audiences. Waller-Bridge, creator and star of the hit Amazon series, had already won two Emmys Sunday night for outstanding writer and lead actress in a comedy series. On the Emmys purple carpet, the Emmy winner said she had “really, really hoped” that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad