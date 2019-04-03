You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Game of Thrones': Someone Already Stole a Sword From the Premiere's Red Carpet Set-Up

Game of Thrones Premiere
CREDIT: Twitter/Cynthia Littleton

It didn’t take long for fans to get a little too familiar with the Iron Throne at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The throne landed in New York on Tuesday, ahead of the red carpet premiere of “Game of Thrones” Season 8 at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday night. Security guard Michael David, who’s tasked with protecting the structure, told Variety that he’s had to keep people from climbing on it and trying to snap off pieces as a souvenir.

“Somebody already stole one of the swords,” David said.

The throne, which stands 35’ tall and weighs 20,000 pounds, was shipped to New York on two semi-trucks. It was then assembled from Monday through Tuesday morning. People aren’t allowed to sit on the throne, but many fans have already posted photos and selfies with the structure. But they have to hurry up — it will only be on display until Wednesday’s night premiere.

In addition to the Rockefeller Center installment, a smaller Iron Throne has also been spotted in Fort Totten Park in Queens. A “Game of Thrones”-themed water show is also running at the Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas until April 13. The highly anticipated eighth season of the fantasy drama series will air widely on Sunday, April 14, on HBO.

