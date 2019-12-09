×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Picks Up One Golden Globe Nomination

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Kit Harington
CREDIT: Helen Sloan

The long night surrounding “Game of Thrones” Season 8 will continue for at least a little longer

The HBO behemoth, which came to an end with its controversial eighth season back in May, scored one Golden Globe nomination on Monday morning. Kit Harington was nominated for best actor in a drama series, with the rest of his cast mates and the show itself were shut out of every other category. HBO brought in a total of 15 nominations across all categories.

Read the full list of nominations here.

The eighth and final season drew the ire of  fans and is considered by many as the weakest across the series. However, Season 8 of “Thrones” did win a whopping 12 Emmys, including best drama, from a record 32 nominations earlier this year.

Game of Thrones” had previously enjoyed a string of Golden Globes nods, picking up best drama nominations in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2012. The only “Game of Thrones” Golden Globe win from its run came back in 2012 when Peter Dinklage, who played fan-favorite character Tyrion Lannister on the show, picked up the gong for supporting actor in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television. Dinklage’s on-camera sister Lena Headey was nominated in the equivalent actress category in 2017, but lost out to Oscar winner Olivia Colman for her performance in “The Night Manager.”

Season 8 of the show drew such a substantial backlash that hundreds of thousands of fans even started a petition demanding that HBO remake the final season. Cast members were constantly peppered with questions asking for their reaction to the backlash, and during the show’s final Comic Con appearance in July, one of its stars Conleth Hill labeled the backlash a “media-led hate campaign.”

More TV

  • Game of Thrones Kit Harington

    'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Picks Up One Golden Globe Nomination

    The long night surrounding “Game of Thrones” Season 8 will continue for at least a little longer The HBO behemoth, which came to an end with its controversial eighth season back in May, scored one Golden Globe nomination on Monday morning. Kit Harington was nominated for best actor in a drama series, with the rest [...]

  • Morning Show Apple

    'The Morning Show' Scores Apple's First Ever Golden Globe Nominations

    Apple’s flagship drama “The Morning Show” picked up the recently-launched streamer’s first Golden Globe nominations on Monday. Series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated in the best actress in a drama category. The series itself was also nominated in the best drama series category. Witherspoon and Aniston will now compete against Olivia [...]

  • Golden Globes Placeholder

    Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Nominations List

    Nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced early Monday morning by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi. The best of the year in both TV and film will be recognized at the Globes, with categories in drama and musical or comedy for each medium. Top contenders for best drama are “The Irishman,” [...]

  • Golden Globe statues appear on stage

    How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

    The Golden Globes annually award the year’s best TV shows and films and this year promises lots of possible surprises. TV shows like “The Crown,” “Fleabag,” and “Pose” are sure to make a splash this year, but will they steal the show with their nominations? This year’s nominations will be announced from the Beverly Hilton [...]

  • Marc Antoine d'Halluin

    Marc Antoine d'Halluin to Succeed Sam Barnett as MBC Group CEO

    Marc Antoine d’Halluin has been appointed CEO of leading Middle Eastern free-to-air satellite network MBC Group following the resignation in October of Sam Barnett as chief of the Dubai-based broadcaster. D’Halluin, who will take up the post in January, has plenty of experience in the pay- and satellite-TV sphere both in Europe and the Middle [...]

  • Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Recap: A 'Titans' Cameo and a Fallen Hero

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One,” the premiere of the 2019 “Arrowverse” crossover. Bringing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to the small screen has been years in the making, so it’s no surprise the epic five-part crossover kicked off with plenty of action on Sunday night [...]

  • Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    'Arrowverse' Team on 'Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One' Loss and Crossover Stakes (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One,” the premiere of the 2019 “Arrowverse” crossover event on the CW. The “Arrowverse” “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover kicked off with a bang: Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow’s (Stephen Amell) death. With “Crisis” finally here, Harbinger (Audrey Marie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad