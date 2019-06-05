×
‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Sets Record as Biggest Series Ever on Sky in the U.K.

The struggle for the Iron Throne generated record viewing figures for Sky in the U.K.

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” was the biggest season-closer ever for a drama on Sky with 5.8 million viewers. That was a 12% uptick on the previous season finale. The show averaged over 6 million viewers across its run, making it the most popular series ever on Sky and up 28% on last season.

Sky runs HBO drama on its Sky Atlantic channel by virtue of its output deal with the U.S. cabler. It simulcast episodes of the juggernaut series live and then played them in a more regular linear slot, as well as making the show available on catch-up. The biggest live 2am viewing figure was for the series’ opener ‘Winterfell,’ with 192,000 fans staying up to watch the episode live.

The peak viewership for the final season was for the second installment, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which played on a bank holiday in the U.K. It garnered 6.31 million viewers for Comcast-owned Sky. The pay-TV firm said that number actually hit 7.1 million factoring in people watching on cell phone or tablet, and after the first seven days of launch.

Sky broke down the figures further. It said the average viewer for the final season was 41-years-old. The gender split was 51%-49% in favor of men.

“Showcasing British talent both on and off-screen, the series has kept viewers gripped with the myriad twists and turns of the battle for the Seven Kingdoms,” said Zai Bennett, Sky’s director of programs. “We want to say a massive thank you to all the fans who have supported the show throughout this incredible journey.”

