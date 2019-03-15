‘Game of Thrones’ Final Episode Lengths, Dates Revealed

HBO has confirmed that the first two episodes of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will be slightly shorter than the rest.

The final six episodes of the megahit show were originally rumored to be 90 minutes long each, but it’s now clear that only the last four episodes will be longer than the show’s usual runtime. The cabler also revealed the debut dates for each of the last episodes, the first of which premieres on April 14.

Earlier this month, HBO released a dramatic trailer for the final season, in which fans were given a glimpse into the epic battles and drama to come.

Former HBO chief Richard Plepler, who stepped down from his role in February amid the fallout from the AT&T-Time Warner merger, told Variety that the episodes are closer to “six movies” than television episodes, and that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had exceeded expectations with the final product.

“They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar,” Plepler said. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

See below for the debut dates and estimated runtimes of each episode:

Season 8, Episode 1

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:54

Season 8, Episode 2

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:58

Season 8, Episode 3

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:22

Season 8, Episode 4

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:18

Season 8, Episode 5

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

Season 8, Episode 6

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20