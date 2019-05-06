‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 5 Trailer: Battle Arrives at King’s Landing

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen Episode 4 of Season 8 of “Game of Thrones,” which aired Sunday May 5.

As “Thrones” fans have come to know, the penultimate episode is always the biggest in the land of Westeros. And as we prepare for the impending series finale in the coming weeks, we can only imagine what Episode 5 has in store for us.

Before viewers had a chance to recover from Sunday night’s drama — or lack thereof — HBO released the trailer for next week’s episode, which was sparse on details but showed that battle is on King’s Landing’s doorstep.

Tyrion appears to continue his increasingly futile attempts to reason with Danaerys at Dragonstone, while Cersei regards King’s Landing and Jon gathers the troops outside the city’s walls. The trailer finishes with a foreboding shot — Euron Greyjoy scanning the clouds for a dragon as a massive bolt is pulled back. Then, the rumblings of a dragon roar.

The episode will surely follow in the footsteps of other famous second-to-last episodes, like Season 1’s “Baelor” that killed off Ned Stark, Season 3’s Red Wedding and the battles of Blackwater and Castle Black in the second and fourth seasons, respectively, not to mention the famous Battle of the Bastards.

In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Emilia Clarke teased the show’s final episodes, saying “[They] are going to be mental. Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is ‘Ahhhh.’ I mean 4 and 5 and 6, they’re all insane.” Clarke also hinted at another battle on the horizon: “Find the biggest TV you can,” she said. Fans should take her warning, up the brightness on their screens and prepare for another Battle of Winterfell-sized attack in King’s Landing. It’s clear that “Thrones” has more shocking scenes in store before wrapping up the series.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO.

