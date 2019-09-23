×
'Game of Thrones,' Fashion Slayers: HBO's Drama Winners Also Shined on the Carpet

Stuart Oldham

The cast of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” knew how to make an entrance (and an exit) on Sunday night at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Before winning the night’s final trophy, Best Drama Series, stars like Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner pulled out some fantastical looks on the purple carpet, with Clarke donning the mother-of-all-earrings by David Webb, along with a Valentino dress.

