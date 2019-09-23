‘Game of Thrones,’ Fashion Slayers: HBO’s Drama Winners Also Shined on the Carpet

The cast of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” knew how to make an entrance (and an exit) on Sunday night at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Before winning the night’s final trophy, Best Drama Series, stars like Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner pulled out some fantastical looks on the purple carpet, with Clarke donning the mother-of-all-earrings by David Webb, along with a Valentino dress.
The cast of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” knew how to make an entrance (and an exit) on Sunday night at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Before winning the night’s final trophy, Best Drama Series, stars like Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner pulled out some fantastical looks on the purple carpet, with Clarke donning the mother-of-all-earrings by [...]
The biggest stars in television stepped out on the Emmy purple carpet on Sunday night in a stunning display of gowns and vivacious looks. Fashion expert Brooke Jaffe, who visited Variety’s set after the show, picked some of her favorite dresses of the night, which included Zendaya’s truly enviable Vera number and Mandy Moore in [...]
The 71st Emmy Awards was a spectacular affair for the Brits, while broadcast networks all but vanished. Watch Variety’s Elaine Low and Audrey Yap unpack TV’s biggest night of the year, which saw “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag” take home the top prizes, winning best drama series and best comedy series, respectively.
It was known ahead of time that the Emmy Awards planned to dispense with a traditional orchestra or pit band for the walk-up and bumper music. What wasn’t anticipated was that the music choices were being outsourced to a bar mitzvah DJ in Des Moines. Or, very possibly, it was a local who had found [...]
The Big 4 broadcast networks put a cap on their worst year in Emmy history on Sunday night. ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC brought home just 16 Emmy Awards — the lowest combined total in history for the four major broadcast networks. The previous low was 19 combined wins in 2016. Last year, the networks [...]
Karamo Brown has doubled down on comments he made about his fellow “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Sean Spicer, in which he promoted the idea of meeting political adversaries “in the middle.” The amicable “Queer Eye” host received criticism when he said he was “most excited to meet” Spicer ahead of the show’s 28th season, [...]
Fresh off their Emmy win for outstanding drama series, the “Game of Thrones” cast opened up about their feelings on the series finale and the backlash they had faced from fans. On closing the show after its eight season run, actor Peter Dinklage said he’d had a tough time closing this chapter of his life. [...]