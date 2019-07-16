×

‘Game of Thrones’ Emmy Love Confounds the Show’s Critics (Column)

By
Daniel D'Addario

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Finale
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Today’s widespread Emmy recognition for “Game of Thrones” — now the most-Emmy-nominated series for a single season, a record that it seems odd the heavily-decorated drama didn’t already have — comes in most senses as no surprise. This series is both an awards favorite, having won the top prize at the ceremony for its last three seasons, and putting its final season forward: This is to be the last chance the Emmys have to honor the vision of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Which brings us to the one way in which these nominations might have come as a surprise to some. Benioff and Weiss’s plan for the show — which, in its final hours, leaned, hard, into the totalitarian side of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), leaving many fans feeling as burned as the peasants of King’s Landing by the time the series wrapped — was widely pilloried online and by critics. Among critics, I was among the most positive about the show’s eighth season, which struck me as in keeping with the show’s traditional strengths and weaknesses, but a bigger-than-ever audiences certainly seemed newly aware of, and vocal about, those weaknesses. It’s not that “Thrones” wasn’t going to show up in Best Drama, but its being nominated about as widely as it might have been — with, say, three directing nominations and widespread love for the show’s ensemble cast — was striking.

Related

Part of this can be attributed to Emmy gamesmanship, as shows the Emmys have liked in the past ducked out of the way of the Westerosi dragon. (Perhaps “Game of Thrones” loses a few nominations if the newest seasons of “Big Little Lies,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Stranger Things” are in the mix.) But that’s not everything: The nominations list comes as a striking reminder, once again, that the industry and the commentariat represent two groups that speak different languages. 

But the show’s nominations are not, entirely, the result of a burst of valedictory love for a departing series, or recognition of the show’s status as a smash hit. (In other words, it’s not like this year’s other great example of pure populist appeal trouncing critical bona fides, when “Green Book” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” ran the table on “Roma” at the Oscars.) Within the burst of “Thrones” love are nominations that come as genuinely pleasant surprises — as, for instance, in the best actress nomination for Clarke, a performer who sold Daenerys’s heel-turn but who might as easily have been snubbed, had voters felt as betrayed by the plot turn as the loudest components of the general audience seemed to. Similarly, Kit Harington picked up only his second nomination for “Thrones” for a season’s worth of work — dogged, persistent, and un-flashy — that epitomized his character over the show’s run, but that was less inherently grabby than some of his castmates’ performances. 

The Academy found a way to honor “Game of Thrones” that felt, in a way, out of line with the moment — given the apparent consensus view that the show’s eighth season represented a creative collapse. As a fan of the show who was mainly fine with the way things wrapped up, I found myself gratified that the nominations came out about two months after the show ended; they already seem to take a longer view of things than fans were able to do in the moment. In the long run of television, season 8 of “Thrones” will seem, and indeed, already does, both a piece of work with glimmering moments of beauty amidst bits that work less well, and like a sharp and pointed argument for the extant power of the medium. Was there a performer whose work stood up to more and more detailed scrutiny over the course of the past year than Clarke? Was there a writing team whose work was more pulled-apart? That the show could sustain such assiduous attention from its legion of fans and be remembered, months later, for how very much of it worked well — from nominated performers extending as deep in the cast as Alfie Allen and Gwendoline Christie to the startling and fluid horror direction of “The Long Night” — cements its case as a show that epitomized, and that stood astride, a moment of increasingly pitched debate online. Was it the season’s best drama? That it aroused such passions from a fanbase that stood by it for a decade, and that drew it even closer as it pushed back against their affection, makes the case. 

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More TV

  • Big Little Lies Stranger Things

    Here's Why 'Big Little Lies' and 'Stranger Things' Weren't Nominated for 2019 Emmys

    Meryl Streep joined “Big Little Lies” this season, and “Stranger Things” broke a Netflix record — so why didn’t either show score an Emmy nomination? Every year, critically acclaimed and fan-favorite shows are noticeably omitted from the Emmy nominations, but not because they were snubbed. It’s because they’re not eligible.  Related Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Documentary Lands [...]

  • Game of Thrones Finale

    'Game of Thrones' Emmy Love Confounds the Show's Critics (Column)

    Today’s widespread Emmy recognition for “Game of Thrones” — now the most-Emmy-nominated series for a single season, a record that it seems odd the heavily-decorated drama didn’t already have — comes in most senses as no surprise. This series is both an awards favorite, having won the top prize at the ceremony for its last [...]

  • Emmy Queen Bey? Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Lands

    Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Documentary Lands Six Emmy Nominations

    It’s going to be a busy awards season for Beyonce. She could be up for Grammys or Oscars in the next six months, but she’s already made a splash with the fresh crop of Emmy nominations. Her documentary/concert movie “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” has been nominated for six Emmys, and a win in most [...]

  • Astronomy Club

    Astronomy Club Sets Netflix Sketch Comedy Series With Kenya Barris Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    The sketch and improv group Astronomy Club has landed a self-titled variety sketch series at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The streamer has given the half-hour series a six episode order. Kenya Barris will executive produce under his Khalabo Ink Society banner at Netflix, with the show falling under the “Black-ish” creator’s overall deal. Daniel [...]

  • tur-soboroff-msnbc

    MSNBC Plans Launch of 'American Swamp' Docuseries with Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff

    Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff have been talking to each other since they were teenagers growing up around Los Angeles. Now MSNBC audiences will get to see them discuss what are likely to be much more serious subjects. The two NBC News journalists will lead the new four-part MSNBC documentary series “American Swamp,” which launches [...]

  • Game of Thrones finale

    Emmys 2019: Nominations Scorecard by Program and TV Platform

    “Game of Thrones” dominated nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards, earning a record 32 nominations and putting HBO on top again. The series, which recently aired its final season, was the most-nominated program, followed by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (20), HBO’s “Chernobyl” (19), NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (18), HBO’s “Barry” (17), FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” [...]

  • BLACK-ISH - "The Purge" - After

    Emmys 2019: No Lead Comedy Actresses of Color Nominated

    As inclusion continues to be a hot button topic in Hollywood, the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ensured the importance of the conversation by seeing no women of color nominated in the lead comedy actress category. This is a noticeable decline in representation, even just looking year over year, with people like perennial favorite Tracee [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad