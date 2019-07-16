‘Game of Thrones’ Breaks Emmys Record for Most Nominations in a Single Season

“Game of Thrones” is going out with a bang.

For its final awards run, the HBO fantasy epic scored 32 nominations at the Emmy Awards Tuesday morning, the most for any program in a single season. That record was previously held by “NYPD Blue,” which scored 26 nominations in 1994.

Over its full eight seasons, “Game of Thrones” has nabbed 161 nominations overall.

In addition to drama series, “Game of Thrones” just about dominated the drama acting categories. It scored four nominations for supporting actress in a drama series (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams) and three nominations in supporting actor (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage). Carice van Houten was recognized in guest actress, and Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington also scored their first nominations in the lead categories, having previously been nominated in supporting.

It marks first-time nominations for Christie, Turner, Allen and van Houten.

The only “Game of Thrones” actor to actually win an Emmy for the HBO series is Dinklage, who has won three trophies in the supporting actor category for his role as Tyrion Lannister. He’s been nominated for every season, however, raking up eight nominations for the role overall.

The record-breaking tally helped HBO lead the Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, with the premium cabler scoring 137 overall. Netflix follows HBO with 117 nods. See the full list of nominees here.