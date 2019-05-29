‘Game of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Cut Ties With Management 360

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” have parted ways with their longtime management company Management 360, Variety has confirmed.

The pair’s now former manager, Guymon Casady, helped the pair connect with George R.R. Martin to turn his “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series into the megahit fantasy series it is today. Casady is credited as an executive producer on the series.

Benioff and Weiss are still repped by CAA as directors and Hansen Jacobson. The duo are currently in the process of negotiating what is expected to be a massive new overall deal encompassing future film and television projects, and are also prepping their own trilogy of “Star Wars” films. The “Star Wars” film slated for Dec. 16, 2022, will hail from them, Disney CEO Bob Iger said earlier this month.

The series finale of “Game of Thrones” aired less than two weeks ago, with the nearly 90-minute episode drawing a colossal 19.3 million viewers. That beat the previous series high set by the penultimate episode of the show in addition to breaking the record for the biggest single telecast in HBO history.

