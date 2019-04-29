‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Complain About Battle of Winterfell’s Dark Cinematography

The much-anticipated third episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season aired Sunday night, titled “The Long Night.” And boy, was that an apt call.
Almost as soon as the episode kicked off at 9 p.m. ET, the Internet was flooded with tweets about the lighting of the show, with complaints that it was so dark that viewers had difficulty discerning what was happening.
“You see them now?!” Leslie Jones tweeted, with a video of some fire that helped light up the screen.
“How do you switch this show from night mode?” queried Desus Nice of “Desus & Mero.”
“Tonight’s recap by Han Solo,” tweeted the NYT’s Dave Itzkoff, alongside a gif of Solo saying, “I think my eyes are getting better. Instead of a big dark blur, I see a big light blur.”
Itzkoff also tweeted, earlier in the evening, “Just an incredible episode so far,” alongside a black square.
Saeed Jones had a witty take: “I’ve decided to forgive the Red Witch because without her, we wouldn’t be able to see what is happening during this episode.”
“Woo! excited to see what percentage of Game of Thrones I can understand from the murky depths of my TV and read about the rest in a recap later,” wrote Vulture’s Jackson McHenry.
“This battle is fun but also totally visually incomprehensible,” tweeted Polygon’s Karen Han.
“did HBO call this the largest battle in cinematic history knowing we wouldn’t be able to see it if that claim was true?” asked The Verge managing editor TC Sottek.
See more tweets below.
