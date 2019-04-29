‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Complain About Battle of Winterfell’s Dark Cinematography

The much-anticipated third episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season aired Sunday night, titled “The Long Night.” And boy, was that an apt call.

Almost as soon as the episode kicked off at 9 p.m. ET, the Internet was flooded with tweets about the lighting of the show, with complaints that it was so dark that viewers had difficulty discerning what was happening.

“You see them now?!” Leslie Jones tweeted, with a video of some fire that helped light up the screen.

“How do you switch this show from night mode?” queried Desus Nice of “Desus & Mero.”

how do u switch this show from night mode — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 29, 2019

“Tonight’s recap by Han Solo,” tweeted the NYT’s Dave Itzkoff, alongside a gif of Solo saying, “I think my eyes are getting better. Instead of a big dark blur, I see a big light blur.”

tonight’s recap by Han Solo pic.twitter.com/ZGeCdvOqMb — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 29, 2019

Itzkoff also tweeted, earlier in the evening, “Just an incredible episode so far,” alongside a black square.

just an incredible episode so far pic.twitter.com/43JpqyvWbj — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 29, 2019

Saeed Jones had a witty take: “I’ve decided to forgive the Red Witch because without her, we wouldn’t be able to see what is happening during this episode.”

Okay, I’ve decided to forgive the Red Witch because without her, we wouldn’t be able to see what is happening during this episode. #GoT — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) April 29, 2019

“Woo! excited to see what percentage of Game of Thrones I can understand from the murky depths of my TV and read about the rest in a recap later,” wrote Vulture’s Jackson McHenry.

woo! excited to see what percentage of Game of Thrones I can understand from the murky depths of my TV and read about the rest in a recap later — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) April 29, 2019

“This battle is fun but also totally visually incomprehensible,” tweeted Polygon’s Karen Han.

this battle is fun but also totally visually incomprehensible — karen han (@karenyhan) April 29, 2019

“did HBO call this the largest battle in cinematic history knowing we wouldn’t be able to see it if that claim was true?” asked The Verge managing editor TC Sottek.

did HBO call this the largest battle in cinematic history knowing we wouldn’t be able to see if that claim was true — tc (@chillmage) April 29, 2019

See more tweets below.

there is no grittier realism than a poorly lit death — Laura Bradley (@lpbradley) April 29, 2019

#GameofThrones battle of Winterfell is a great reminder that despite peak tv FEELING like a movie, a whole lotta people watch this stuff in ambient light WHAT IS GOING ON!?? — Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) April 29, 2019

all jokes aside I’m very happy for the dark person shaped blur that did the thing with the other dark person shaped blur and [squints] a cat? I think? https://t.co/eu1aAHTJRA — Mark Berman (@markberman) April 29, 2019

Live footage of the Battle of Winterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wLbjQQcVu7 — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 29, 2019

Does anyone think naturalistic night cinematography is a good thing? I love Miguel Sapochnik. I think he's a really interesting artist. — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) April 29, 2019

RELATED: