×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thones’ Creators Break Down Daenerys’ Mindset in ‘The Last of the Starks’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen Episode 4 of Season 8 of “Game of Thrones,” which aired Sunday May 5. 

The fourth episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season, titled “The Last of the Starks,” pushed the plotline forward to King’s Landing and hinted that Daenerys Targaryan might be headed towards the mad queen plotline that some fans have speculated is in store for the final season.

Creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff gave some insight into the Breaker of Chains’ mindset during the episode, which saw her grapple with the information imparted at the end of episode two — that Jon is actually her nephew and has a claim to the Iron Throne — and suffer the loss of her right-hand woman, Missandei, and her dragon, Rhaegal.

“Dany kind of structures the feast scene, in a way,” said Weiss, speaking about an opening celebratory scene in Winterfell. “She’s really the person whose emotions and choices are guiding the scene.”

Related

“Things start to shift a little bit when Daenerys calls Gendry forward and names him the new lord of Storm’s End,” Benioff continued.

As the feast scene continues, Daenerys doesn’t join in the revelry.

“She’s scarred by the events that just took place but she’s also very much thinking about what Jon Snow told her and she’s really shaken when she sees everyone celebrating with him and talking about what a mad man and what a king he is for getting on a dragon,” Benioff said.

“He has love and respect from these peope that even with the gesture she just made, she can’t ever equal,” Weiss continued.

“She realizes his true identity is a real threat ot her if it comes out,” Benioff concurred.

When the pair retire from the main celebration area, Daenerys begs Jon not to tell anyone about his true heritage.

“Once Dany introduces the idea that everything can be as it was if Jon keeps this secret buttoned down and tells no one, she’s introducing a conflict that plays forward,” Weiss said.

As the episode moved from the North to King’s Landing, Dany suffered two losses in quick succession — first that of Rhaegal, shot down from the skies via three Scorpion bolts, and Missandei, who is captured when Eron Greyjoy’s fleet attacks Daenerys’ and executed on Cersei’s orders.

“Dany’s other enemies have not just been sitting still, they’ve been planning for the final battle,” Benioff explained. “We saw in Season 7 that Qyburn had invented this giant, dragon-killing Scorpion. Qyburn went back to the drawing board and he made even larger, more powerful Scorpions. Dozens of them are now lining the walls of King’s Landing and dozens more are lining the decks of the Iron Fleet.”

“While Dany kind of forgot about the Iron Fleet and Euron’s forces, they certainly haven’t forgotten about her,” he continued.

“In some ways, the most important thing that happens to Daenerys in four is the death of her second dragon,” Weiss said. “Now she’s got one dragon and that dragon presumably is just as vulnerable as Rhaegal was. So there’s this mourning of a child, which is very real to her, and then her best friend is taken. Dany knows that once Cesei has Missandei, she’s not going to see Missandei alive again.”

“She’s really back where she was at the very beginning,” he continued. “Emotionally, she’s alone in the world and she can’t really trust anybody. Unlike then, she’s extremly powerful and unlike then she’s filled with a rage that’s aimed at one person specifically.”

“I think what’s echoing in Daenerys’ head in those final moments would be Missandei’s final words,” Benioff explained. “Dracarys is clearly meant for Dany. Missandei knows that her life is over and she’s saying, you know, light them up.”

Watch “Inside the Episode” below.

RELATED:

 

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones:' 8 Shocking Moments

    'Game of Thrones:' 8 Shocking Moments From 'The Last of the Starks'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen Season 8, Episode 4 of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Last of the Starks.”  Sunday’s episodes of “Game of Thrones” was a true doozy if ever there was one. After the events of last week’s episode — in which the armies of the Stark-Targaryen [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Episode 5 Trailer

    'Game of Thrones' Episode 5 Trailer: Battle Arrives at King's Landing

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen Episode 4 of Season 8 of “Game of Thrones,” which aired Sunday May 5.  As “Thrones” fans have come to know, the penultimate episode is always the biggest in the land of Westeros. And as we prepare for the impending series finale in the coming weeks, [...]

  • Stranger Things Season 2

    'Stranger Things' Lawsuit Dropped Ahead of Trial Date

    Charlie Kessler has dropped his idea theft lawsuit against Matt and Ross Duffer on the eve of trial, acknowledging the brothers came up with the idea for the Netflix show “Stranger Things” on their own. Kessler had alleged that the Duffer brothers stole his idea for the series after the trio got to talking at [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Adam Sandler"

    Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Chris Farley on 'SNL' With Emotional Song

    Adam Sandler paid tribute to his former “SNL” castmate and friend Chris Farley Saturday, performing a song he wrote about the late comedian. “He was a one man party/You know who I’m talking about, I’m talking about my friend Chris Farley,” the song, which Sandler originally performed on his Netflix special “100% Fresh,” began. Photos [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Leak: Episode 4

    'Game of Thrones' Leak: Season 8, Episode 4 Videos Hit Internet

    Let the leaks continue! As consistent with each of the previous episodes, scenes apparently from episode four of “Game of Thrones'” final season have leaked online, with a roughly 30-second video appearing on Twitter and YouTube hours ahead of the episode’s premiere. The video appears to show the death of a relatively important character, but [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad