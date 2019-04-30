×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Composer: Battle of Winterfell ‘Most Challenging Episode’ Yet

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Night King Battle
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3, titled “The Long Night.”

Game of Thrones” fans waited seven and a half seasons for the full strength of the Night King and his army to descend on the living. The moment he unleashed his full power was always going to need epic theme music and fortunately, composer Ramin Djawadi was equal to the task.

As the Night King marched towards Bran Stark and seemingly inevitable victory in episode 3, Djawadi’s “The Night King” theme soared over the top. The piece begins with a simple piano playing a few decisive notes, then a group of strings join in, before reverting to just the haunting piano during the Night King’s face-off with Bran.

Djawadi tells Variety that scoring the episode, and that sequence in particular, was the most difficult task he has faced on the show.

“We talked about how were going to tackle this musically and with the climax we thought, this is a special moment and an opportunity once again to utilize the piano, just like we had done in season 6 with ‘Light of Seven’ when Cersei blows up the Sept of Baelor, up until that point we had never used piano before,” Djawadi says. “Having gone through all this battle music, you get to that point with the piano and it’s just really sad, once you hear the piano you think, ‘This is it, it’s over for our beloved characters.’”

Related

Djawadi says he opted for electronic music, coupled with a pounding bass drum throughout the rest of the terrifying episode to convey the characters being overrun by thousands of wights.

For the rare moments of hope, for instance when Daenerys first took to the air and lit up the army of the dead with dragon fire, the composer used a fuller orchestra for a more “organic feel.”

Djawadi also reveals that showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss had flagged the episode to him from the very beginning as one he would need to “take a look at first.” He saw a first cut of the episode over a year ago, and it was the first footage he had seen from the final season.

“The challenge for the whole episode was how do you keep the tension gong? We build, we build, with little spots of hope, with the thought of, ‘Maybe they can do this, maybe there’s a chance to win this,’ but it gets taken away again,” he says. “This was the most challenging episode to score because of its sheer size, we had ‘Battle of the Bastards’ which was 17, 20 minutes long, but having an entire episode being one long battle was really tricky.”

In terms of his overall work on the series, Djawadi says that “The Night King” theme is one of his proudest works, along with some of the hauntingly catchy songs which appear throughout the show.

Between the “The Rains of Castamere,” “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” and “Jenny of Oldstones,” it’s hard to pick a favorite.

“David and Dan are very good at describing what the tone of the song should be. It’s definitely tricky for me because the lyrics exist before, so I have to find the inner rhythm of those lyrics and work out how they could be sung,” he says. “It’s a process, I don’t do it often, but I love it.”

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More TV

  • Game of Thrones Night King Battle

    'Game of Thrones' Composer: Battle of Winterfell 'Most Challenging Episode' Yet

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3, titled “The Long Night.” “Game of Thrones” fans waited seven and a half seasons for the full strength of the Night King and his army to descend on the living. The moment he unleashed his full power was always going [...]

  • Grey's Anatomy Season 15

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of April 8: 'Grey's Anatomy' Tops Scripted

    “Grey’s Anatomy” comfortably came out as the highest-rated scripted show in Live+7 for the week of April 8. The ABC show saw an 80% increase from a 1.5 to a 2.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic after a week’s delay, beating “Modern Family,” which came in second with a 2.2 rating. Meanwhile, another ABC [...]

  • DISNEY CHANNEL FAN FEST - Disney

    Stars of 'Descendants 3,' 'Zombies 2' Laud Strong Female Characters on TV

    Promoting strong female characters was very much on brand for several of Disney Channel’s star characters at Saturday’s Disney Channel Fan Fest held at California Adventure Park, a day-long event that treated kids and their families to a bevy of fan-focused activities, from Q&A sessions to musical performances and meet and greets with Disney Channel [...]

  • Josh Sapan

    AMC Networks Chief Josh Sapan Saw 2018 Compensation Drop to $20 Million

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan saw his 2018 compensation fall 30% from the previous year to $20.5 million. Sapan earned a salary of $2 million and a bonus of $4.6 million, according to AMC Networks’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sapan also received stock awards valued at $13.8 million. In 2017, [...]

  • ON MY BLOCK

    'On My Block' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed “On My Block” for a third season. The second season of the series debuted on March 29. The third season will consist of eight episodes while the first two seasons were both 10 episodes. The series is a coming of age comedy about four friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain [...]

  • "The Maternal Conclusion" -- Pictured: Leonard

    TV News Roundup: CBS to Air "Big Bang Theory" Special After Series Finale

    In today’s TV news roundup, CBS will air a “Big Bang Theory” special after the series finale and Showtime expands “Desus & Mero” to two nights per week this summer. DATES Showtime will expand its new late-night talk show “Desus & Mero” to two nights per week starting this summer. The show will air on Mondays [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad