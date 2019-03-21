5 New ‘Game of Thrones’ Collaborations Coming in Time for the Final Season

Some of the biggest lifestyle brands in the world are jumping on the “Game of Thrones” bandwagon this spring, hoping to capitalize on the fandom and popularity of the HBO hit, as it enters its eighth and final season.

From sneakers to spirits, these officially-licensed collaborations extend the characters and colors of the show beyond the screen and onto store shelves. While sites like ThinkGeek have carried official “GoT” merch for years, these new brands span fashion, beauty, and food and beverage. The retailers are no doubt hoping for a surge in sales, as interest in the show ramps up before its premiere date.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres April 14 on HBO and Amazon is currently offering a seven-day free trial to HBO to let you stream all seven previous seasons for free. Catch up on the action and storylines before the premiere, then take a peek at these five new collaborations that give both fans and casual followers alike a chance to own a piece of the throne.

1. Adidas

Adidas has had no shortage of buzz for its best-selling Ultraboost sneaker with celebrity fans that include everyone from Justin Bieber to David Beckham. The shoe was also said to have inspired Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Boost silhouette, which has become a must-have for both sneaker collectors and casual fans alike.

CREDIT: Adidas

But Adidas’ latest collaboration nixes West in favor of Westeros, updating the Ultraboost with prints, colors, and textures that represent some of the most popular houses, heroes, and villains from “Game of Thrones.” Each pair features a “GoT” sigil on the tongue and accompanying faction’s motto on the heel tag. The colorways are also inspired by the house crests and motifs. The House Targaryen shoe, for example, features a black and scarlett design, reminiscent of the three-headed fire-breathing dragon. The White Walker sneaker, meantime, is appropriately decked out in a stark white, black, and icy blue.

The collaboration features six limited-edition models in all. Each pair of sneakers retails for $180 and is designed to be unisex. The Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost is available exclusively at adidas.com.

2. John Varvatos

CREDIT: John Varvatos

Menswear powerhouse John Varvatos is channeling his rugged, rock and roll aesthetic into a new collaboration inspired by the landscapes and characters from “Game of Thrones.” The limited-edition collection features 11 pieces rendered in gritty, muted earth tones reminiscent of the barren landscape of Westeros. The warmth is channeled through fine details, like hand-dyed fabrics, rich prints, and lush textures.

Prices range from $98 for a graphic tee (featuring House sigils) to $2,698 for the piece de resistance — a hand-burnished and distressed leather jacket inspired by the stark landscape of Winterfell. Made from 100% sheepskin, the jacket’s interior lining is printed with an illustration of the Iron Throne. Each piece in the collection is finished with an exclusive GOT x JV collaboration tag.

“From the very first episode, I have been inspired by the incredible costumes in ‘Game of Thrones,'” Varvatos said in a statement. “To have this opportunity to collaborate is a dream come true.”

Sizes in the Game of Thrones x John Varvatos collection range from S to XXL, with pants running from (European) sizes 46 to 54. You can shop the collection online at johnvarvatos.com.

3. Johnnie Walker

CREDIT: Reserve Bar

The White Walkers meet Johnnie Walker in this exclusive spirits collaboration between “Game of Thrones” and the legendary whiskey brand. This limited-edition Scotch whisky is inspired by the cold white mist that covers the Far North and is designed to be enjoyed over ice. The unique frosted bottle sleeve also reveals a hidden design when it’s placed in ice or chilled.

The Johnnie Walker White Walker Blended Scotch Whisky features notes of vanilla, red fruits, and orchard fruits, making for a nuanced and well-blended drinking experience. Another neat touch: the 41.7% ABV is a nod to the seven kingdoms and their one true throne. The 750 ml bottle retails for $65 and is available online at ReserveBar.com.

4. Urban Decay

Makeup brand Urban Decay hasn’t said much about their new partnership with HBO, only that their “Game of Thrones” collection is coming soon. According to a brief note on the Urban Decay website, the collection is “inspired by our favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. From the shores of Dragonstone to the frozen lands beyond the Wall, this collection will let you create looks inspired by House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and the White Walkers.”

Beauty editors have speculated that the release will be a makeup palette of some sort, similar to Urban Decay’s popular “Naked Palette” (likely re-imagined with shades inspired by characters like Carice van Houten’s Melisandre and Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen). Find out more about the beauty collaboration at UrbanDecay.com.

5. ‘Game of Thrones’ Wine

CREDIT: Wine on Sale

Whether they’re raising their glasses to the spoils of victory or toasting to a new alliance, there’s been no shortage of wine being shared over the past seven seasons of “Game of Thrones.” Capitalizing on this, the show has launched an official wine collection, that features a Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir, and a red wine blend.

The Chardonnay is produced in California’s Central Coast and features notes of stone fruit and white blossoms, along with the aroma of peaches, apricots, tangerine, and Meyer lemon.

The “Game of Thrones” Pinot Noir, meantime, comes from Oregon, and features ripe, rich fruit flavors balanced by subtle earthiness, and lingering hints of vanilla, spice, and toasted oak in the background.

The red wine blend comes from Paso Robles, and is a blend of Syrah, Tempranillo, and Petite Sirah. The mouth-feel: think dark cherry, blackberry, vanilla, and cocoa, combined with hints of leather and spice.

Get a three or six-pack of wine delivered to your door through online wine distributor WineOnSale.com. A three-pack is on sale right now for $57.50, while a six-pack is $115.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn a commission.