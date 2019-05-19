What's Next for 'Game of Thrones'' Cast Members

Eight years and eight seasons later, the “Game of Thrones” cast finally has some downtime to relax or move onto other projects. Some stars, like Kit Harington, who told Variety that he doesn’t plan on taking another role as physically demanding as Jon Snow, certainly deserve a break, but others have wasted no time getting back on screen. Here are a few of the upcoming projects you can catch your favorite Westeros characters in next.

CREDIT: HBO

Sophie Turner

Just a few short weeks after the “Thrones” finale, superhero fans can see Turner reprise her role as Jean Grey in “Dark Phoenix” on June 7. It’s unclear whether the actress will keep the role in future X-Men films following the Disney-Fox merger, but she’ll also star in “Broken Soldier,” a drama about a war vet suffering from PTSD.

Lena Headey

With Cersei Lannister’s fate behind her, Headey’s next role will be in the movie “The Flood,” where she works as a British immigration officer fighting for an asylum seeker. The drama will serve as a mini “Thrones” reunion, co-starring Jorah Mormont actor Iain Glen as her boss. Headey also joined the cast of “Gunpowder Milkshake,” and will star in the forthcoming thriller “Crooks.”

CREDIT: Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams

Turner isn’t the only Stark sister playing a superpowered mutant in an X-Men movie. Williams portrays Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane, in the upcoming “The New Mutants,” which was pushed back to April 3, 2020. The young actress is starring in another comic book movie, “The Owners,” based on the comic series of the same name and set in ’90s rural England.

CREDIT: Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke

The Mother of Dragons swoops into her next starring roles as poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in “Let Me Count the Ways,” set in mid-19th century London. She’ll also appear in “Above Suspicion,” the real-life story of the first FBI agent convicted of murder. And if you’ve wanted to see the Khaleesi in a Christmas movie, you’re in luck! Paul Feig directs “Last Christmas,” a holiday rom-com based on the Wham! song with Clarke and Emma Thompson.

Liam Cunningham

Cunningham leaves the constant threats of White Walkers and interkingdom strife of “Game of Thrones” for a miniseries on the very real threat of the Ebola virus. The actor will star in the three-night limited series “The Hot Zone” on National Geographic. He is also set to appear in “Way Down” and join the star-studded voice cast of the video game “Squadron 42” alongside Gary Oldman, Mark Hamill, Mark Strong and Ben Mendelsohn.

Iain Glen

Sidekick no more! He once served Daenerys Targaryen, but now he has a Robin to his Batman in DC Universe’s “Titans.” Glen lends his gruff voice and brooding attitude to the Caped Crusader in the live-action series.

Aidan Gillen

The Littlefinger actor is jumping from one literary behemoth to another. After his stint on George R.R. Martin’s series, Gillen will take on the miniseries adaptation of John Le Carre’s “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold.” The actor is also set to appear alongside Nicholas Hoult and Angelina Jolie in “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

Gwendoline Christie

Although her “Game of Thrones” career has come to an end and Captain Phasma, her “Star Wars” character, is floating in the abyss of space, Christie still has a full plate. She will star in the drama “The Friend” and “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

Richard Madden

Robb Stark met his untimely demise ages ago at the Red Wedding while his real-life actor is alive and doing quite well. Madden will appear with fellow Brits Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Strong in the Sam Mendes-helmed “1917” and appears as Elton John’s lover John Reid in “Rocketman.” He is also rumored to be in Marvel’s upcoming “Eternals” project.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

“Thrones” show creators are wasting no time jumping into their next mega-franchise as they’re slated to direct the next “Star Wars” trilogy expected to begin in 2022. Details are scarce but their work on the complex fantasy series certainly bodes well for a galaxy far, far away.

Peter Dinklage

Tyrion will go from a golden lion to a Mighty Eagle with his upcoming voice role in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” After that, he’ll lend his voice to “The Croods 2,” playing a caveman named Phil Betterman who would surely not last long in a duel of wits with Tyrion. He’s also got credits in the crime drama “The Thicket” and a lead role in the medieval period piece “The Dwarf.”

CREDIT: Helen Sloan/HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The middle Lannister will next star in “Domino,” a crime thriller in which he plays a Copenhagen cop alongside Melisandre herself, Carice van Houten. He’s also got a trio of thrillers in the works, the first being “Suicide Tourist” on Nov. 21 followed by “The Silencing” and “Notat” undated in the future.

Nathalie Emmanuel

The Missandei actress will jump from HBO to Hulu to star in the upcoming “Four Weddings and a Funeral” remake co-created by Mindy Kaling and set to premiere on July 31. She’ll also stay in the fantasy realm and lend her voice to Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” prequel series to the 1982 Jim Henson puppet movie.