‘Game of Thrones’ Cast On Series Finale Backlash: ‘It Was Always Going to Be Bran as the King at the End’

Fresh off their Emmy win for outstanding drama series, the “Game of Thrones” cast opened up about their feelings on the series finale and the backlash they had faced from fans. On closing the show after its eight season run, actor Peter Dinklage said he’d had a tough time closing this chapter of his life. [...]
Billy Porter choked up backstage on Sunday at the Emmy Awards as he spoke about the larger cultural significance of his lead drama actor Emmy win for the FX drama “Pose.” Porter leads the large ensemble on the series set in 1980s New York City during the height of the AIDS crisis and the birth [...]
As the country inches closer to the 2020 election, Emmy winners on Sunday night used their time in the spotlight to advocate for political causes. Celebrities such as Patricia Arquette, Michelle Williams, and RuPaul Charles all urged activism from viewers while accepting their awards. While accepting her Emmy for her supporting role in Hulu’s “The [...]
The 2019 Emmy telecast effectively began with a speech by a star from the recent past: Bryan Cranston, who recalled watching the moon landing on television, noting that the most famous televised event in history made him feel he could “go anywhere — even Albuquerque.” The reference to the setting of “Breaking Bad,” the past [...]
The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards had some truly surprising moments, twists that not even the most experienced prognosticators saw coming, moving tributes and calls to action. It’s just too bad that not a single one of them came courtesy of Fox’s production. The Emmys are, all things considered, a dependably tame awards ceremony. They [...]
With the final numbers in, HBO topped 2019 in total Emmy wins. Of HBO’s record-breaking 137 nominations, the premium cabler ultimately took home 34 awards. Netflix was second with 27 wins total out of 117 nominations. Going into Sunday, HBO had already won 25 Emmys across the two nights of the Creative Arts awards show [...]
Your mileage may vary, as they say, but let’s stipulate that the final season of “Game of Thrones” was a huge disappointment to viewers, many of whom loudly expressed their displeasure on the Internet about what a damn mess it was. And, sure, many shows in Emmy’s outstanding drama category this year were better television. [...]