‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Thanks Fans in Emotional Farewell Video

And now their watch (and ours) has ended.

After eight years and eight seasons, “Game of Thrones” came to a close on Sunday night. The series finale certainly split diehard fans who have been invested in the journeys of their favorite characters, but it will be hard to replace HBO’s beloved fantasy series.

In honor of the show’s conclusion, HBO released a video of cast members including Emilia Clarke, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, and Gwendoline Christie thanking fans and discussing their experiences on “Game of Thrones.”

“Thank you to all the people I don’t know allowing us to keep playing these games and keep telling these stories,” said Clarke, best known to “Thrones” enthusiasts as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons. “The fans have given me an identity that I didn’t have.”

Christie, who portrayed Ser Brienne of Tarth, said she never expected people to like her character. “I was totally prepared for people not to,” the actress admitted.

Hempstead-Wright, a.k.a. Bran the Broken, gave a shout out to all the “Game of Thrones” watch parties on Sunday nights and the endless theories that fans created. (Side note: Does that mean he secretly liked all the theories questioning if he was the Night King?)

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Hempstead-Wright’s on-screen Stark sisters, thanked the millions of fans who tuned in season after season, even after year-long breaks. John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) also expressed their gratitude for the the show’s devotees.

But perhaps Hivju put it best when he said, “Everything has an end — even ‘Game of Thrones.'”

