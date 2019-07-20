×

‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Calls Final Season Backlash ‘Media-Led Hate Campaign’

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Helen Sloan

What is life like now after “Game of Thrones?”

That’s the question that fans have been asking themselves and that cast members had to answer at the show’s final Comic-Con panel. But first, Conleth Hill, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and several others cleared the air and addressed the perceived negative response to the final season.

“I don’t regret starting the petition,” Hill joked, referencing the petition signed by hundreds of thousands of fans demanding that HBO remake the final season. “We’re very grateful for your fandom over the years and I think this is the reality rather than a media-led hate campaign.”

Coster-Waldau then weighed in saying there was no way the show could please everyone with its ending.

“It comes to an end it’s gonna piss you off no matter what because it’s the end,” he said. “f you hated the ending, if you loved the ending, that’s great, just don’t call people names.”

Related

The actor also defended the ending to Jaime’s storyline, which concluded under a pile of Iron Keep rubble.

“I thought it was perfect for him to end in the arms of Cersei, it made sense to me, that’s just my opinion,” he said as a couple of fans in the audience expressed their muted disagreement.

Each member of the cast had a cheeky coffee cup waiting for them at their seats, a witty reference to the cup which was mistakenly left on set during the final season and was spotted by every single person who watched the show.

Headlined by the hero of Winterfell herself Maisie Williams, the panel was an hour-long trip down memory lane, with the cast reminiscing about what they stole from the set, their favorite lines, what they’ll miss most about being on “Thrones,” and speculating as to what’s next for each character.

“I’m sure she’s having a wonderful time,” Williams said of Arya’s westward adventures. “She’s like Dora the explorer with her new bob.”

While Isaac Hempstead-Wright commented that Westeros under Bran’s kingship is hardly likely to be “a barrel of laughs.”

“To all intent and purposes, Westeros is now a surveillance state with Bran being aware of all that people are doing,” he said.

Earlier in the panel, Liam Cunningham made a brief quip about the prequel series which is currently in the works and is set 10,000 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones.”

“I think the spinoff should be ‘Better Call Davos,’ it’s a thousand dollar idea,” Cunningham joked.

Each cast member took it in turn to reveal their favorite line from the show. Coster-Waldau chose the iconic “Hold the door,” Williams opted for her own badass moment with “Not today,” and Jacob Anderson, perhaps predictably, opted for “Valar Morghulis” as his favorite.

Originally, the cast were supposed to be joined by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, however, the duo pulled out just two days before the panel due to “production and schedule conflicts.”

The panel began with a lengthy clip which put together the best moments from the series and some of the iconic lines from the show. From Bran being pushed out of a window, to Ned Stark’s beheading, to the Battle of the Bastards, to everyone going their sepereate ways in the very final episode, the clip and the panel proved to be emotional, fitting farewells to one of the most watched, most loved shows of the last decade.

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Address Final

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Calls Final Season Backlash 'Media-Led Hate Campaign'

    What is life like now after “Game of Thrones?” That’s the question that fans have been asking themselves and that cast members had to answer at the show’s final Comic-Con panel. But first, Conleth Hill, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and several others cleared the air and addressed the perceived negative response to the final season. “I don’t [...]

  • SDCC Roundup: AMC Drops 'The Walking

    SDCC TV News Roundup: AMC Releases 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Trailer (Watch)

    San Diego Comic-Con has become a hotbed of entertainment news in recent years, especially for the television industry. In today’s SDCC TV news roundup, AMC dropped a trailer for the 10th season of “The Walking Dead” and FX released a first look at “Mayans MC” Season 2. FIRST LOOKS AMC debuted the trailer for Season [...]

  • ARCHER: 1999 -- "Cubert" -- Season

    'Archer' Renewed for Season 11 at FXX

    “Archer” has been picked up for an eleventh season. The announcement was made Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. The news comes less than a week ahead of the Season 10 finale. Season 11 is slated to debut on FXX in 2020. While the show initially focused on the agents and support staff of a covert [...]

  • Carnival Row

    Amazon Debuts New 'Carnival Row' Footage at Comic-Con (Watch)

    San Diego Comic-Con attendees got an extended look at the upcoming Amazon drama “Carnival Row” during the show’s panel at the annual fanfest on Friday. Two new featurettes (see above and below) offer in-depth looks at the backstories of the two main characters — Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevigne) and Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom). Delevigne plays [...]

  • Emmys: 'Better Call Saul' Short Loses

    'Better Call Saul' Short Loses Emmy Nominations in Light of Category Rule Violation

    Better Call AMC: Two Emmy nominations for the network’s short-form series “Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security” have been pulled after it was deemed ineligible for competition. The Television Academy recently discovered that the series didn’t meet the minimum required runtime of two minutes for at least six episodes — a new stipulation [...]

  • The Boys Amazon Prime

    ‘The Boys’ Lands Early Season 2 Renewal at Amazon

    Amazon has renewed “The Boys” for a second season ahead of the show’s series premiere next week. The streamer also announced that Aya Cash will join the show in the second season. Season 1 of “The Boys” will debut on July 26. It is based on the New York Times best-selling comic of the same [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Big Blackout Looms as CBS, AT&T Go Down to Wire on Renewal Talks

    A blackout affecting CBS stations in major markets throughout the country looms as CBS and AT&T executives go down to the wire on negotiations for a retransmission consent deal covering 28 O&O stations. The sides have sparred publicly during the past few days as 11 p.m. PT Friday expiration of the previous contract approached. AT&T [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad