‘Game of Thrones’: Best Quotes from Sunday Night’s ‘Last of the Starks’

During the opening sequence of Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones,” in which drunken members of the realm celebrated their victory over the White Walkers, Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, turned to Davos Seaworth and said: “”We may have defeated them, but we still have us to contend with.” It was just one of many great lines from the fourth episode of season 8, titled “The Last of the Starks,” which not only set the stage for what Danaryius described as “The Last War” with Cersei Lannister, but also the political fight over the Iron Throne.

Here were some of our favorite lines:

“See? You’re not the only one who’s clever.”

Danaryius to Tyrion after she named Gendry Lord of Storm’s End, which the hand of the Queen noted would make Gendry forever in debt.

“Without Little Finger and Ramsay and the rest I would’ve stayed a little bird all my life.”

Sansa assures The Hound, who said she should’ve left King’s Landing with him, that her violent marriages and experiences only made her a stronger woman.

“I’m not a Lady, I never have been. That’s not me.”

Arya to Gendry after he asks her to marry him and become the Lady of Storm’s End.

“I owe them the truth.”

“Even if the truth destoys us?”

“You are my Queen, nothing will change that.”

Jon Snow wants to tell Sansa and Arya about his parental lineage, which Danaryius fears will destroy their love as well as her new kingdom.

“Do not become what you’ve always struggled to defeat.”

Varys advises Danaryius not to kill innocent civilians in her attempt to defeat Cersei’s new Golden Compass army.

“She’s a girl who walked into a fire with three stones and walked out with three dragons. How could she not believe in destiny?”

Tyrion tries to dissuade Varys from turning against Danaryius, whom he fears is an inferior to “war hero” and rightful king Jon Snow.

“I once pushed a boy out of a window and crippled him for life because of Cersei. I strangled my cousin with my own bare hands because of Cersei. I would murder every woman and child for her. She’s hateful and so am I.”

Brienne tries to convince her new lover, Jamie Lannister, not to travel to King’s Landing and fight for Cersei. But he rides off in the middle of the night.

“You’re not a monster, I know this. I know this bc I’ve seen it. You’ve always loved your children, more than yourself, more than Jamie, more than anything. I beg you, if not for yourself then for your child.”

Tyrion begs Cersei to surrender to Danaryius and not fight this war, knowing very well that his sister is now pregnant with Balon Greyjoy’s child.