The Best ‘Game of Thrones’ Merch to Get You Ready for the New Season

We’re just weeks away from the premiere of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” and whether you’re a die-hard fan, on the hunt for a novelty gift, or a serious collector hoping to nab some memorabilia before the series signs off for good, we’ve found 10 pieces of merch that pay tribute to one of the most critically-acclaimed and beloved shows on television.

The final season of “Game of Thronespremieres April 14 on HBO and Amazon is currently offering a 7-day free trial to HBO to let you stream all its shows for free (including the most recent season of “GoT”). The price holds at $14.99/month after that and you can cancel anytime. Use the free trial to catch up on “Game of Thrones” before it returns this spring, then pick up one of these popular merch items for yourself or a friend. We’ve found everything from fan-created collectibles to officially-licensed products and limited-edition exclusives you’ll want to snag before the series end.

1. “Game of Thrones” Season 7 Coloring Book

game of thrones coloring book
CREDIT: Amazon

Re-live the most recent season of “GoT” with this adult coloring book that features more than 60 pages to color and doodle through. Great for a mid-day distraction at work, or to stay occupied while traveling, the book depicts memorable scenes and characters from season 7. Note that this book features more detailed and realistic grayscale images to color versus the traditional, more open, line-art style. Choose to shade in the images with multiple colors, or use different variations of one color to enhance the depth and artistic effect of the illustrations. Purchase: $7.39 on Amazon.com.

2. “Winter is Coming” Color-Changing Mug

game-of-thrones-color-changing-mug
CREDIT: Amazon

This best-selling Direwolf mug changes color from black to white once hot liquid is poured in, letting you know that a cold winter is coming — even if your drink stays warm. The 11 oz. ceramic mug ships with a white gift box for easy gift-giving and presentation. A great novelty item for the office or at home, the mug reacts to everything from coffee to soup to tea. Purchase: $14.95 on Amazon.com.

3. Hodor Door Stop

hodor door stop

One of the most popular pieces of “GoT” merchandise, this wooden door stop immortalizes Hodor’s tragic death in season 6 of the show. The phrase “Hold the door” became an instant pop culture meme, and even fair-weather fans will recognize the clever play on words when they step into your house. This hand-made door stop is crafted from hardwood oak, and available in three stains, from light to dark. It’s laser-engraved with Hodor’s name and hand-sanded for a smooth finish. Purchase: $18.99 on Amazon.com.

4. “Make Westeros Great Again” Cap

game of thrones hat cap
CREDIT: Amazon

Will order finally return to the continent? Who will rise up and make Westeros great again? Or will their people be doomed to a world of ice and fire forever? Get ready for the final season will these velco-backed baseball caps, available in “night watch black” or “Targaryen Red.” Purchase: $19.95 on Amazon.com.

5. House Stark Handbag

game of thrones handbag
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Crafted from luxe, vegan leather, this quilted handbag features the House Stark wolf sigil in the center of the flap, and a practical satchel design. A zippered pocket keeps everything in place, while the adjustable shoulder strap is removable if you just want to hold the purse using the top handle. This House Stark Handbag measures 7″ tall x 9 1/2″ wide x 3″ deep. Purchase: $49.99 on ThinkGeek.com. (For an alternative option, the HBO store has this $78 faux fur backpack inspired by House Stark as well).

6. Iron Throne Replica

game-of-thrones-throne-replica
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

While eBay has full-scale models available for sale, this replica of the Iron Throne comes in at a more reasonable 7″ and makes an easy addition to your office desk, bookshelf or side table (reviewers like this as a cool phone stand too). An officially-licensed product, the mini throne is made from a durable polyresin material and comes with a sturdy, weighted base. Purchase: $59.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

7. Iron Throne Bookend

game of thrones bookend
CREDIT: HBO

For something a little weightier, pick up this heavyweight bookend, which measures just over 7.5″ in height, and features a hand-painted base with the sigils from all of the houses. Purchase: $74.95 on HBO.com.

8. House Targaryen Crossbody Bag

House Targaryen bag hbo merch
CREDIT: HBO

From handbag designer Danielle Nicole, this House Targaryen-themed purse is a great conversation piece to bring to your next party or event, thanks to its striking red facade, dragon-inspired detailing, and the faux leather fringe trim. The bag features a top zip closure and three interior card slots. Measures 10″W x 7.25″H. 7.5″ and comes with a detachable keychain. Purchase: $78.00 on HBO.com.

9. Jon Snow Duel Art Print

game-of-thrones-art
CREDIT: Redbubble

“Game of Thrones” has inspired a lot of great fan art over the years, and we like this one, from Japanese painter and illustrator, Sei-G, whose work interprets “Game of Thrones” as Feudal Japan. Drawing on traditional Asian watercolor art techniques and familiar Japanese motifs, this print explores Jon Snow’s infamous duel with Qhorin Halfhand in a new and novel way. The full-color print comes housed in a solid timber frame (available in four colors) and is packed in a gallery-quality box for safe shipping. Purchase: $80.00 on Redbubble.com.

10. Hound’s Helmet Prop Replica

game-of-thrones-hound-helmet
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

This limited-edition fiberglass helmet is a replica of the Hound’s helmet featured on the show. This wearable model features fully operable jaws and fits most adult heads. It’s mounted on a silkscreened wood base with the Clegane sigil of three black dogs. An officially-licensed “Game of Thrones” collectible, only 2500 of these helmets were made, and each purchase comes with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Whether you choose to wear it or keep it as a display piece is completely up to you. Purchase: $299.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

