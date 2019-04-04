You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Water Is Coming: ‘Game of Thrones’ Takes Over Vegas’ Bellagio Fountains

game of thrones las vegas bellagio fountain show
CREDIT: MGM Resorts

As “Game of Thrones” nears its final season premiere date, the show is turning to Sin City to help usher in the countdown. HBO has teamed up with MGM Resorts on an immersive “GoT”-themed production at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

The new music and waterworks show, produced in collaboration with LA-based WET Design (the fountain’s original designers), takes the blockbuster series from screen to spouts, with a four-minute long show that combines lights, pyrotechnics and theater-sized projections with more than 800 fountains to create a unique and dynamic visual experience.

Producers worked with “Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi to design a custom score that incorporates the show’s theme song and soundtrack, with memorable images and motifs from the series. Through a series of special effects, Lake Bellagio is set ablaze and then turned to “ice,” while dragons soar through the crashing waves, and illuminated water jets reveal the outline of the crown and Iron Throne, projected against a wall of water.

Fans of the show can also look for a special appearance from Viserion and the Night King, as well as Easter eggs sprinkled in throughout the production, which MGM calls “a visual symphony.”

The show runs twice nightly at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. through April 13, leading up to the series finale premiere on April 14. The Bellagio Fountain show marks the latest collaboration between MGM Resorts and HBO. The two brands have frequently partnered on pay-per-view sporting events streamed live from MGM properties in Vegas.

The Vegas installation is just one of many consumer-centric products being launched to coincide with “Game of Thrones'” final season. Earlier this month, Adidas unveiled a new sneaker collaboration and menswear designer John Varvatos launched an 11-piece capsule collection inspired by the rugged landscape of Westeros. Meanwhile, Oreo announced a special edition “Game of Thrones” cookie this week, while Mountain Dew tapped everyone from NBA all-star Joel Emblid and The Chainsmokers to former UFC champ Holly Holm for a new video that mashes up the show’s iconic theme song with a new verse from Migos.

The Oreo “Game of Thrones” cookies will be available April 8 through Target.com and wherever Oreo is sold. The Mountain Dew video introduces a stark white can (“A Can Has No Name”) that will be given away through the beverage brand’s social media channels.

VarietySPY products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may receive a commission.

    As "Game of Thrones" nears its final season premiere date, the show is turning to Sin City to help usher in the countdown. HBO has teamed up with MGM Resorts on an immersive "GoT"-themed production at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. The new music and waterworks show, produced in collaboration

