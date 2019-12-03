Gal Gadot, Endemol Shine to Produce U.S. Adaptation of Israeli Drama ‘Queens’

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to executive produce a U.S. version of the hit Israeli crime drama “Queens.”

Gadot and Jaron Varsano will executive produce under their Pilot Wave production banner, with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel producing.

Endemol Shine Israel is currently producing the second season of “Queens,” which will make its debut on Israel’s HOT in 2020. The first season, which launched in October 2018, was HOT’s most watched series of the year. The original series was created by Gal Zaid, Dani Rosenberg, Ruth Zaid and Dror Nobelman and based on an idea by Limor Nahmias.

“We are so excited to celebrate these women through the ‘Queens’ story,” Gadot and Varano said. “These complex characters are captivating, delightfully funny and emotional. It is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way, while mirroring society. We are looking forward to bringing their story to the world and working with the Endemol Shine team on this project.”

The Israeli version of “Queens” follows the women of the Malka family who must band together after all the Malka men are murdered by a rival crime syndicate. Thrust into a life that they did not choose or necessarily want, the women realize they can finally control their own destinies and respond to each other and the world around them as complete individuals, all while trying to stay alive.

Along with Gadot and Varano, HOT’s Nadav Hanin, Mirit Toovi and Guy Levy, Endemol Shine Israel’s Amir Ganor, Gal Zaid, Ruth Zaid, as well as Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and Lisa Fahrenholt will also executive produce the U.S. version. The teams are currently packaging the project and plan to take it to the marketplace at the top of the new year.

“‘Queens’ is a complex piece about being female in our day in age, and all that goes with that from a family, career and relationship perspective,” said Levy, Endemol Shine North America’s president of unscripted and scripted television. “Watching these women make bold decisions, hilarious mistakes and learn to lean on one another set against a thriller backdrop, gives this show such a unique spirit that we all fell in love with it immediately. It’s gratifying to see a series that treats women with a deft complexity, showcasing that our differences are the strengths that unite us.”