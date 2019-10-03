×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna Join Cortés and Moctezuma Series at Amazon as Producers

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gael Garcia Bernal Diego Luna
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amazon’s upcoming series about Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II has made some high-profile additions to its creative team.

Actors Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna have come onboard the series as executive producers, while Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego are now attached to direct all four episodes of the series. Production designer Eugenio Caballero, an Oscar winner for his work on “Pan’s Labyrinth,” has also joined the production along with costume designer Anna Terrazas and casting director Luis Rosales. Caballero, Terrazas, and Rosales all previously worked together on the Oscar-winning film “Roma.” The Mexican production will be overseen by Stacy Perskie and local production company REDRUM.

The untitled limited series was announced last year, with Javier Bardem attached to star as Cortés. Steven Zaillian is writing the series based on the screenplay by Dalton Trumbo. Zaillian and Bardem will executive produce along with Bernal, Luna, Kirk Douglas, Grant Hill and Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Luna and Bernal recently announced their new production house in Mexico, La Corriente del Golfo, an independent company for cinematic, theatrical, and television productions and a variety of community-oriented projects. Luna is repped by WME and Hirsch Wallerstein. Bernal is also repped by WME.

Guerra and Gallego are Colombian filmmakers, whose credits include “Birds of Passage” and “Embrace of the Serpent,” which was the first Colombian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2016. Most recently, Guerra executive produced and directed Netflix’s first original Colombian series, “Frontera Verde.” Guerra’s first English-language feature “Waiting for the Barbarians,” based on the novel by J.M. Coetzee, and starring Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson and Johnny Depp, premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Gallego’s additional producer credits include “Sister of Mine” and the documentary “Ruben Blades Is Not My Name” from director Abner Benaim.

Guerra and Gallego are repped by Paradigm and attorney Marios Rush.

In addition to his work on “Roma” and his Oscar win for “Pan’s Labyrinth,” Caballero’s other credits include “The Impossible,” “A Monster Calls,” “The Runaways,” and “Resident Evil: Extinction.”

Terrazas’ other credits include “Spectre,” the HBO series “The Deuce,” and the upcoming series “Barkskins.” She is repped by Artistry.

Rosales’ first credited casting direction came with the art house film “The Chosen Ones.” Most recently, he completed work on Bernal’s dramedy “Chicuarotes.” He is repped by UTA.

More TV

  • Gael Garcia Bernal Diego Luna

    Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna Join Cortés and Moctezuma Series at Amazon as Producers

    Amazon’s upcoming series about Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II has made some high-profile additions to its creative team. Actors Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna have come onboard the series as executive producers, while Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego are now attached to direct all four episodes of the series. Production [...]

  • Nicole Ari Parker

    Nicole Ari Parker to Star in Music Drama in Development at Fox

    “Empire” star Nicole Ari Parker could be making the move to a new music drama at Fox. Variety has learned that Parker is attached to star in and executive produce the one-hour drama “Opus,” which has received a script commitment with a penalty attached at the broadcaster. Parker would play Willie Mae Gray, Europe’s most [...]

  • SFJ05911.arw

    'Florida Girls' Renewed for Season 2 at Pop

    “Florida Girls” has been renewed for a second season at Pop TV, the cable network announced Thursday. The single-camera comedy about life below the poverty line in Clearwater, Fla. is inspired by the life of creator and star Laura Chinn. The show follows four friends who are making the most out of their situation. In [...]

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    AMC Releases First Look at New 'Walking Dead' Series

    AMC has released a few first look images at the upcoming third series in “The Walking Dead” universe. This new, still untitled, series will feature two young protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the post-apocalyptic world that has already been established in flagship series “The Walking Dead” and its [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Fox Acquires 'Schitt's Creek' Syndication Rights

    Fox Television Stations has acquired the syndication rights to the acclaimed Pop TV comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.” All seasons of the half-hour comedy, which is set to air its sixth and final outing on Pop and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Jan. 2020, will begin airing in U.S. broadcast markets starting in fall 2020. The [...]

  • Photo: Show # 4817 - "The

    'Sesame Street' Moves to HBO Max in 5-Season Deal

    HBO Max and “Sesame Street” producer Sesame Workshop have announced a new partnership which will bring the show’s 50-year library, as well as five new seasons of the show, to the streamer. Beginning with season 51, the historic children’s series will premiere on HBO Max, before moving over to air on its traditional home of [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia Erivo Cast in 'Genius: Aretha'

    National Geographic has found its Aretha Franklin for its upcoming season of “Genius” about the Queen of Soul: Cynthia Erivo has been cast in the title role. “Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl,” said Erivo. “Her strength, passion and soul are evident in her everlasting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad