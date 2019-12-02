Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit Prompts SAG-AFTRA Investigation

SAG-AFTRA has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gabrielle Union’s departure from “America’s Got Talent.”

In a statement sent to Variety Sunday night, a spokesperson for the performers’ union said, “While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now.”

Variety reported exclusively Tuesday that Union was let go from the NBC competition series after the actress spoke to producers about the alleged workplace toxicity she endured and witnessed as a judge on the recent 14th season of the show.

Earlier Sunday, NBC issued a statement saying that it is “working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns.”

According to Variety‘s initial report, Union asked producers to speak with human resources about a joke told by guest judge Jay Leno that was offensive to people of Asian descent — a request that was, according to sources, not fulfilled. Union also, sources claimed, was repeatedly told that her hairstyles were “too black” for the show’s audience.

A day after Variety‘s story broke, actress Patricia Arquette called on SAG-AFTRA on Twitter to look into the allegations, responding to a tweet by Union, writing, “I’m just catching up on this. This is terrible. You should not be penalized for trying to have a workplace that honors the rule of law in the workplace.” She added in a subsequent tweet, “Where is the union? HELLO??? @sagaftra.”

In its statement Sunday, SAG-AFTRA, through a spokesperson, wrote:

“We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously. We immediately reached out to Ms. Union’s representatives when these reports came to light. It is our practice to work closely with members who reach out to us and their representatives in instances like this, as that usually affords the best protection and best resolution for the affected member.

“For certain matters, our investigation and enforcement needs to happen independently and we are prepared to handle this issue accordingly, as warranted.

“Our enforcement action is usually handled confidentially to protect the member involved, and we typically do not publicize these matters unless the member requests that we do so.

“While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now.”