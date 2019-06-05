Fox Buys ‘L.A.’s Finest’ With Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, for the U.K.

Fox has snagged U.S. cop show “L.A.’s Finest” for the U.K. The series is set within the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Bad Boys” franchise and is an original for Spectrum in the U.S.

In the wake of the LA Screenings, Fox Networks Group has acquired the 13-part procedural. It will play on the Fox channel in the U.K.

The series follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mother with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret.

The show is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. SPT handles distribution and struck the U.K. deal.

“We’re excited to have Fox Networks Group on board and think this action-packed series will be a great fit for their audience,” said Holly Comiskey, SVP, distribution & networks, SPT, U.K. and Ireland.

“With sparkling on-screen chemistry from Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest is a fun and fresh action series that Fox viewers will love,” said Shoshana Wilson, director of programming, scheduling & acquisitions, Fox Networks Group Europe. “With amazing production values and from the makers of ‘Bad Boys’ and the ‘CSI’ franchise, the series is in-keeping with Fox’s Hollywood heritage.”